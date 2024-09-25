Lake County Captains' Jen Yorko Makes History as the First Female General Manager to Win a Championship in Minor League Baseball

September 25, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Eastlake, OH - The Lake County Captains, the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, are proud to announce that General Manager Jen Yorko has made history as the first female General Manager to win a Minor League Baseball Championship. Yorko, who has been with the organization since 2007, led the Captains to victory during the 2024 season, securing her place as a trailblazer in the sports industry.

Jen Yorko began her career with the Captains fresh out of Lake Erie College in 2007, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Over the years, she has held multiple roles within the organization, including overseeing ticket operations, merchandise, event planning, themed nights, school programs, and community-focused Captains Charities events.

In 2016, Yorko was promoted to Assistant General Manager, and in 2019, she earned the role of General Manager.

"Jen's leadership, dedication, and passion for the team and the community has been instrumental to the success we are having on and off the field, " said Captains President and Owner Alan Miller.

Jen is a graduate of Lake Erie College, where she played softball and soccer and was actively involved in the Student Athletic Advisory Committee, Mortar Board Honor Society, and Student Government. Off the field, she dedicates her time to coaching youth softball and volleyball and is a passionate supporter of the Miracle League and United Way of Lake County.

"Earning a Championship in my hometown of Lake County has been both an honor and a privilege. The Lake County Captains organization is deeply grateful for our strong partnership with the Cleveland Guardians front office and staff, as well as the ongoing support from the Lake County Commissioners, Tour Lake County, and the City of Eastlake," said Captains General Manager Jen Yorko.

Jen's journey in Minor League Baseball is one of perseverance, hard work, and breaking barriers. The Lake County Captains are incredibly proud to have her as part of the team and look forward to continued success under her leadership.

