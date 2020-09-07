Ladendorf Tabbed as Batter of the Week

Rosemont, Illinois - The American Association has selected Chicago Dogs infielder Tyler Ladendorf as the league's Batter of the Week for September 1-6.

During a six-game stretch against Winnipeg and Sioux Falls, Ladendorf crushed four home runs while registering an 8-for-22 (.364) clip from the dish. The former major-leaguer drove in 11 runs, while scoring in each of the Dogs' six games, crossing the plate nine times total.

In the first inning of Tuesday's win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes, Ladendorf mashed his second grand slam of the season. He then launched a solo shot in the third inning - and belted a three-run longball the next day.

Ladendorf ranks seventh in the American Association with 13 home runs this season, joining teammates Victor Roache (16), Joey Terdoslavich (15) and Michael Crouse (10) in the top 10. The Dogs have slugged a league-leading 87 home runs - 18 more than any other team.

Born in nearby Park Ridge, Illinois, Ladendorf attended Maine West High School. After playing collegiately at Howard College in Texas, the Minnesota Twins drafted him in the second round of the 2008 Major League Baseball Draft.

The Twins dealt Ladendorf to the Oakland Athletics the following season in exchange for veteran shortstop Orlando Cabrera, and he quickly rocketed up Oakland's farm system, reaching The Show in 2015. In the first at-bat of his MLB debut (April 8, 2015), Ladendorf belted a triple against pitcher Ross Detwiler. He appeared in nine games in 2015, and then 45 contests in 2016.

Before joining the Dogs, Ladendorf most recently played for the High Point Rockers of the Atlantic League in 2019. He smashed 13 home runs and slugged a career-high .432, earning All-Star honors. He registered the first hit, home run and RBI in Rockers' history.

Ladendorf and the Dogs return to Impact Field Tuesday to close out the 2020 season with a four-game series against the Sioux Falls Canaries. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. at Impact Field. Fans can purchase tickets at TheChicagoDogs.com and can tune into a live broadcast via AABaseball.TV.

