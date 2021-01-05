LaBate Inks a New AHL Contract with the Belleville Senators

The Belleville Senators have signed forward Joseph LaBate to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2020-21 season.

LaBate has amassed a total of 262 games played in the American Hockey League, splitting time between Utica and Belleville. His past season with Belleville was a career year for the Minnesota native as he recorded 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) in a shortened 47-game season. He recorded 13 points (8 goals, 5 assists) in 70 games in the 2018-19 season with the Senators. In total, LaBate has recorded 40 goals and 46 assists for 86 points in his 262 AHL games.

The 27-year old took on a definite leadership role with the Senators in his second season with the team. His vocal leadership and high energy style of play did not go unnoticed by the team's coaching staff. LaBate was an alternate captain on a few occasions and he was awarded the 2019-20 Coaches Choice Award at the culmination of the season.

