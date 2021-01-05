Laval Rocket Organization Announces the Team Will Take Part in the 2020-21 AHL Season

LAVAL - The Laval Rocket announced today that the team will take part in the 2020-21 season of the American Hockey League (AHL).

The AHL announced earlier today the realignment of its divisions. The Laval Rocket will therefore have the opportunity to renew its rivalry with the Belleville Senators (Ottawa Senators affiliate club) and with the Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs affiliate club), in addition to see a new one rise with the Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg Jets affiliate club). These three teams, in addition to Laval, will constitute the AHL Canadian division.

Note that the AHL will start its 2020-21 season on February 5. The schedule will be announced shortly.

Canadian Division

Belleville Senators

Laval Rocket

Manitoba Moose

Toronto Marlies

Atlantic Division

Bridgeport Sound Tigers

Hartford Wolf Pack

Providence Bruins

North Division

Binghamton Devils

Hershey Bears

Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Rochester Americans

Syracuse Crunch

Utica Comets

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Central Division

Chicago Wolves

Cleveland Monsters

Grand Rapids Griffins

Iowa Wild

Rockford Icehogs

Texas Stars

Pacific Division

Bakersfield Condors

Colorado Eagles

Henderson Silver Knights

Ontario Reign

San Diego Gulls

San Jose Barracuda

Stockton Heat

Tucson Roadrunners

