Laval Rocket Organization Announces the Team Will Take Part in the 2020-21 AHL Season
January 5, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release
LAVAL - The Laval Rocket announced today that the team will take part in the 2020-21 season of the American Hockey League (AHL).
The AHL announced earlier today the realignment of its divisions. The Laval Rocket will therefore have the opportunity to renew its rivalry with the Belleville Senators (Ottawa Senators affiliate club) and with the Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs affiliate club), in addition to see a new one rise with the Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg Jets affiliate club). These three teams, in addition to Laval, will constitute the AHL Canadian division.
Note that the AHL will start its 2020-21 season on February 5. The schedule will be announced shortly.
Canadian Division
Belleville Senators
Laval Rocket
Manitoba Moose
Toronto Marlies
Atlantic Division
Bridgeport Sound Tigers
Hartford Wolf Pack
Providence Bruins
North Division
Binghamton Devils
Hershey Bears
Lehigh Valley Phantoms
Rochester Americans
Syracuse Crunch
Utica Comets
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Central Division
Chicago Wolves
Cleveland Monsters
Grand Rapids Griffins
Iowa Wild
Rockford Icehogs
Texas Stars
Pacific Division
Bakersfield Condors
Colorado Eagles
Henderson Silver Knights
Ontario Reign
San Diego Gulls
San Jose Barracuda
Stockton Heat
Tucson Roadrunners
