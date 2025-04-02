La Première Ligue Canadienne Se Rendra à Québec!
April 2, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video
Es-tu prêt, Québec?
Le match « En tournée » 2025 opposera le York United aux Halifax Wanderers FC au Stade Telus-Université Laval le samedi 31 mai.
Les billets seront mis en vente ce vendredi
