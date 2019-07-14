LA Kings Sign Defenseman Tobias Bjornfot to a Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

LOS ANGELES - The LA Kings have signed defenseman Tobias Bjornfot to a three-year entry-level contract, Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake announced today.

The 18-year-old Bjornfot (born April 6, 2001) was recently selected by the Kings in the first-round (22nd overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft. The Upplands Vasby, Sweden native appeared in 39 games last season with Djurgardens J20 of the SuperElit league in Sweden. He posted 22 points (11-11=22), a plus-15 rating and 14 penalty minutes while also being named the assistant captain. He made his debut in Sweden's top league (SHL) this season, appearing in seven regular-season games with Djurgardens, going scoreless with two penalty minutes.

Last season marked his second full season in the SuperElit league, where he has played in 81 games, posting 44 points (17-27=44), a plus-11 rating and 22 penalty minutes with Djurgardens J20.

Internationally he has represented Team Sweden in consecutive U18 World Junior Championships. In 2018, he helped Sweden win the bronze medal, appearing in seven games with no points, a plus-3 rating and two penalty minutes. This season, he was named the captain of Team Sweden, and helped them win the their first U18 gold medal, posting one point (0-1=1) and six penalty minutes.

