Kyle Finnegan, Former Stockton Ports Pitcher, Makes Major League Debut

August 5, 2020 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release





The Stockton Ports congratulate former pitcher Kyle Finnegan on making his Major League Debut with the Washington Nationals on July 25, 2020. Finnegan was a member of the 2015 and 2016 Stockton Ports teams.

Finnegan made his debut coming out of the bullpen and tossed a scoreless 9th inning in the Nationals 9-2 victory over the New York Yankees. Finnegan was part of the Nationals' 30-man roster to begin the 2020 season after spending seven seasons in the Oakland Athletics organization.

Across the 2015 and 2016 seasons, the right-handed pitcher made 41 appearances on the mound for the Stockton Ports including 24 starts during the 2015 season.

