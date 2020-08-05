A's Recall RHP James Kaprielian from Alternate Site

OAKLAND, Calif. - ----The Oakland A's placed right-handed pitcher Jordan Weems on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Aug. 1 with a strained right latissimus dorsi and recalled right-handed pitcher James Kaprielian from their alternate site, the club announced today.

Weems was on the A's Opening Day roster and made his Major League debut July 28 against Colorado. He allowed two runs on four hits and no walks in 3.0 innings against the Rockies and posted a 3.60 ERA and .278 opponents batting average in two relief appearances with Oakland.

Kaprielian was acquired from the New York Yankees in the Sonny Gray trade on July 31, 2017 and will be making his Major League debut. He was the Yankees first round draft pick in 2015 but pitched in just eight games over his first four years as a professional. The 26-year-old right-hander missed most of 2016 with an elbow injury and then missed the entire 2017 and 2018 seasons following April 18, 2017 "Tommy John" surgery. Kaprielian combined for a 4-3 record and a 3.18 ERA in 19 games, including 16 starts, with Single-A Stockton, Double-A Midland and Triple-A Las Vegas last year. He did not pitch this spring.

