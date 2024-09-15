Kroll Sent to Dubuque for 2025 Draft Pick

September 15, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







OMAHA, NE. - The Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League have traded defenseman Ryan Kroll to the Dubuque Fighting Saints in exchange for a 7th Round Draft Pick in the 2025 Phase II USHL Draft. The Omaha Lancers wish Ryan well in Dubuque.

