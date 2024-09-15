Hear the Hawks All Season

September 15, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Black Hawks will open the season more than 700 miles from home during games at the 2024 DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic, but fans can follow every minute over the air on two Coloff Media radio stations.

During the 2024/25 hockey season, most Hawks games can be heard on "The Fan" KCNZ, 1650 AM and 102.3 FM. However, Saturday's initial matchup against the Chicago Steel will be heard on Cruisin' KCFI, 1250 AM and 105.1 FM. KCNZ's commitment to Iowa State football necessitated the change, but also makes the station a great fit for most Black Hawks broadcasts.

"Listeners know 'The Fan' is the place to go for sports, whether they are looking for our games, the Cyclones, the Chicago Cubs, or NFL football," said Black Hawks President and COO Joe Greene. "Jim Coloff, [Program Director] Cole Bair, and everyone at Coloff Media have been great to work with for a long time, and we look forward to bringing Black Hawks fans all 62 games, plus playoffs."

Fans can also listen for free online through 1650thefan.com or kcfiradio.com, and via the respective stations' mobile apps. The mix of traditional and streaming audio options are collectively sponsored by The Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Waterloo and known as the Courtyard by Marriott Black Hawks Network.

Black Hawks broadcasts typically begin 20 minutes before the scheduled start time. Listeners can also find on-demand bonus content on the podcast page at 1650thefan.com, including regular "Black Hawks Minute" segments during the week, a "Waterloo Black Hawks Weekend Preview" most Fridays, and "Postgame Podcasts," including game highlights.

In 2023, Coloff Media became the undisputed leader in Cedar Valley sports coverage with the addition of University of Northern Iowa Panther men's and women's athletics on sister stations 93.5 The Mix and Corn Country 106.5. The station group also covers Cedar Falls Tigers high school athletics and other high school sporting events of interest throughout the calendar.

Live video of Black Hawks games is also available through a subscription to FloHockey. Announcer Tim Harwood provides simulcast commentary on both radio and through FloHockey.

Following the Hawks' trip to the Pittsburgh area for the Fall Classic, the team plays at Young Arena for the first time this season on Saturday, September 28th at 6:05 p.m. against the Des Moines Buccaneers. Seats are on sale now for all Black Hawks regular season home games through tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com or by calling the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680.

