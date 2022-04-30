Krizan Makes MLB Debut with Giants
April 30, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release
Waterloo, IA - Former Waterloo Bucks outfielder Jason Krizan was called up to the big leagues Friday by the San Francisco Giants. Krizan joins Texas Rangers pitcher Dane Dunning and Oakland A's pitcher A.J. Puk as former Bucks who are active Major Leaguers. After starting in left field for San Francisco last night, Krizan became the 20th former Buck to make his MLB debut.
A product of Dallas Baptist University, Krizan played for Waterloo in 2009. An eighth-round draft pick by the Detroit Tigers in 2011, the outfielder finished his one season with the Bucks with a .283 average in 37 games. In 172 plate appearances, the Austin, Texas native hit one home run with 12 RBI and four stolen bases while in Waterloo.
Krizan has played 1,132 games in the minor leagues and was named a MiLB.com Organization All-Star for the Giants in 2021. This season for the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats, Krizan is hitting .213 with a home run and 7 RBI.
WATERLOO BUCKS ALUMNI TO MAKE IT TO THE SHOW
PLAYER MLB DEBUT DEBUT TEAM SEASONS WITH BUCKS
Matt Cepicky 7/31/2002 Montreal Expos 1997
Wes Obermueller 9/20/2002 Kansas City Royals 1996
Jeff Duncan 5/20/2003 New York Mets 1998
Jimmy Journell 6/29/2003 St. Louis Cardinals 1997
Clint Barmes 9/5/2003 Colorado Rockies 1999-2000
Tim Gradoville None** Philadelphia Phillies 2001
Curtis Thigpen 6/6/2007 Toronto Blue Jays 2002
Willie Collazo 9/5/2007 New York Mets 1999
Dan Jennings 4/30/2012 Miami Marlins 2006-07
Evan Reed 5/16/2013 Detroit Tigers 2005
Brandon Bantz 6/8/2013 Seattle Mariners 2007
Ryan Goins 8/23/2013 Toronto Blue Jays 2008
James Jones 4/18/2014 Seattle Mariners 2008
Cameron Perkins 6/20/2017 Philadelphia Phillies 2011
Eric Stout 4/25/2018 Kansas City Royals 2013
Kevin Kaczmarski 6/24/2018 New York Mets 2012 & 2014
AJ Puk 8/21/2019 Oakland Athletics 2014
Zach McKinstry 9/16/2020 Los Angeles Dodgers 2015
Dakota Bacus 8/9/2020 Washington Nationals 2011
Dane Dunning 8/19/2020 Chicago White Sox 2014
Jason Krizan 4/29/2022 San Francisco Giants 2009
** denotes called up to MLB, but never played
