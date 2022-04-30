Former Waterloo Buck Jason Krizan Debuts with the Giants

Rochester, Minn. - Former Waterloo Buck Jason Krizan, made his Major League debut for the San Francisco Giants on Friday, April 29, 2022. Krizan is the 284th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Krizan, who played collegiately at Dallas Baptist University, played for the Waterloo Bucks in 2009. He was drafted in the 8th round of the 2011 MLB Draft by the Tigers.

In 2009 with the Bucks, Krizan played in 37 games and hit .283 with one home run, 12 RBI and four stolen bases.

Krizan spent eight seasons in the Tigers minor league system before going to the Mets. He would then spend a season with the Mets before moving on to the Giants Minor League system in 2021.

In 1132 games over 11 minor league seasons Krizan hit. .275 with 83 home runs, 25 triples and 235 doubles. He drove in 541 and scored 510 runs. He also stole 48 bases and walked 484 times.

Prior to his call-up to the Giants, Krizan had played in 13 games with the Sacramento River Cats of the AAA Pacific Coast League. He was hitting .213 with one home run, three doubles and seven RBI. In his Major League debut against the Nationals, he started the game in left field and went 0 for 3 at the plate with a walk.

