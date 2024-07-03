Kristian Jack Interviews June POTM Kwasi Poku: #CanPL
July 3, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC YouTube Video
Forge FC's Kwasi Poku has been named the Canadian Premier League's Player of the Month for June 2024.
The 21-year-old has thrived since a move to striker, scoring four goals and adding two assists this month.
He also led the line brilliantly for the Hamilton club, completing 82.6 per cent of his passes in June, creating six chances and won possession seven times in the opposing third -- : OneSoccer
Check out the Forge FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from July 3, 2024
- Mexican Striker Alejandro 'Wero' Díaz Stays with Vancouver FC - Vancouver FC
- Cavalry FC Announces Departure of Forward Lucas Dias - Cavalry FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Forge FC Stories
- Forge FC Tops Valour FC, 2-1
- Forge FC to Host Toronto FC in Leg 1 of the 2024 Telus Canadian Championship Semi-Final
- Forge FC Draw Toronto FC in Semi-Final of the 2024 Telus Canadian Championship
- Christopher Kalongo Named CPL Goalkeeper of the Month for April
- Bobby Smyrniotis Named CPL Manager of the Month for April