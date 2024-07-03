Kristian Jack Interviews June POTM Kwasi Poku: #CanPL

July 3, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC's Kwasi Poku has been named the Canadian Premier League's Player of the Month for June 2024.

The 21-year-old has thrived since a move to striker, scoring four goals and adding two assists this month.

He also led the line brilliantly for the Hamilton club, completing 82.6 per cent of his passes in June, creating six chances and won possession seven times in the opposing third -- : OneSoccer

