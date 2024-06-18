Kotak Personal Injury Law, Honey Badgers Team up for Salute to Service Game June 30

The Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) and Kotak Personal Injury Law announced Tuesday plans to recognize and honour past and active members of service on June 30 at CAA Centre.

The Honey Badgers will host the Scarborough Shooting Stars during the club's 1st Annual Salute To Service Game presented by Kotak Personal Injury Law, starting at 4 p.m. following pre-game festivities.

"We'd like to thank Kotak Law for their support in assisting the Honey Badgers with such an important initiative to acknowledge and honour true Canadian heroes from our military, first responders and frontline workers of the past and present," said Mike Morreale, commissioner and co-founder of the CEBL. "As a league, the CEBL takes great pride in all the impactful community endeavors our teams partake in and are grateful to our partners like Kotak Law that help bring them to life. On June 30 in Brampton, we look forward to honouring those that have dedicated their lives and worked so tirelessly to keep our communities safe."

Demonstrating their commitment to spreading positive messaging and appreciation for the people who risk their lives every day, Kotak Personal Injury Law has provided tickets to be distributed directly to local military organizations, first responders, and frontline workers.

"Partnering with the Honey Badgers is very meaningful to me," said Nainesh Kotak, owner of Kotak Personal Injury Law. "Since 2015 I have supported our veterans and first responders through my donations to Wounded Warriors Canada. These brave individuals have sacrificed for our freedom, and giving back through this partnership is important."

Kotak Personal Injury Law will also be making a generous donation to the Wounded Warriors Canada and Boots on the Group foundations, presenting both organizations with a cheque during the halftime ceremony.

"Hosting Salute to Service Night honors our veterans, active-duty service members, and front-line workers about showing appreciation and providing support," said Kotak. "Both Wounded Warriors Canada and Boots On The Ground do crucial work for first responders and their families. Seeing the impact of our efforts reminds me why this cause matters. It's an honor to help these heroes and to contribute to their well-being."

Kotak Personal Injury Law, the Official Injury Law Firm of the Brampton Honey Badgers, continues to show a passion for recognizing individuals who have served and continue to serve, building on a long-standing tradition of giving back to those individuals and their families. Over the past decade, Nainesh has made significant donations to military, first responders, and frontline workers.

"The unwavering commitment of these individuals is something that inspires us all. On June 30th we will honour their courage, dedication, and sacrifice," said Josie Pingitore, vice president of the Brampton Honey Badgers. "Kotak Law has been a tremendous partner all season long, and we're thrilled to continue collaboration efforts with Nainesh and his team to make an impact in our community."

The Honey Badgers and Kotak Personal Injury Law have aligned goals on community involvement and engagement, utilizing both of their platforms to recognize groups and individuals, spread positivity, and celebrate accomplishments.

Following a two-game western road trip, the Honey Badgers make a quick stop at home to face the Montreal Alliance at CAA Centre on June 18. Brampton will then be on the road for two games, before returning to CAA Centre on June 30 for the Salute To Service Game presented by Kotak Personal Injury Law.

Group tickets, ultimate voucher packages, and single-game tickets are available now to witness the best of Canadian professional basketball this summer. For more information contact a Honey Badgers representative at tickets@honeybadgers.ca or visit www.honeybadgers.ca/tickets.

