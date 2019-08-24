Koss' Hits Bookend Walk-Off Win

The Rockies ended their five-game losing streak on Friday as they took the third of a four-game set against the Raptors with a 4-3 victory.

Despite the end result, Andy Pages carried over the offense from last night's ballgame as he blasted a leadoff home run against starter Jared Horn on the first pitch of the game and then made it 2-0 Ogden after scoring Ryan Ward on a sacrifice fly in the second.

Ogden held GJ hitless until the sixth as Juan Morillo dominated in his Pioneer League debut but Christian Koss ended the shutout and the no-hitter with one swing by doubling in Bladimir Restituyo on an 0-2 pitch to cut the lead in half. The very next batter, Colin Simpson doubled in Koss to tie the contest at 2-2 and finally chase Morillo from the game.

After a scoreless seventh, Jacob Kostyshock allowed his first long-ball of the season to Marco Hernandez whose solo shot to right made it 3-2 visitors in the eighth. With some aggressive base running to force the issue in the bottom half of the frame, Junction saw Ezequiel Tovar cross home on an error to re-tie the contest at 3-3.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Rockies loaded the bases with one out and walk-off winners via Koss's second hit of the game-a laser to right field that one-hopped the wall and allowed Restituyo to score easily from third.

Gavin Hollowell earned the win for Junction and despite allowing his first base runner in the month of August, struck out two in his scoreless ninth. For Ogden, Jacob Cantleberry took the loss as he was on the hook for Restituyo in the ninth even though Reza Aleaziz allowed the game-ending knock.

On Saturday, the series finale is set to feature Andrew Quezada making his third start for the Rockies while the Raptors counter with Jeronimo Castro in search of a series win.

