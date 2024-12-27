Kondas Signed to 10-Day SPA

December 27, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto Sceptres News Release







TORONTO, ON - The Toronto Sceptres have announced the signing of defender Jess Kondas to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) 10-day Standard Player Agreement (SPA).

Kondas has been on the Reserve Player list for Toronto since the inaugural season. This is the first time the 24-year-old from Calgary, AB has been called up to the main squad. She is expected to be in the lineup for her PWHL debut tonight against Boston.

This move corresponds with the PWHL's announcement of a one game suspension for defender Rylind MacKinnon for an illegal check to the head hit on Montréal's Amanda Boulier during the third period of the game on Dec. 21.

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2024

Kondas Signed to 10-Day SPA - Toronto Sceptres

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.