Fleet Fall Short On The Road, 4-2 Against The Sceptres

December 27, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







Toronto - The Toronto Sceptres snapped their team-high four-game losing streak in front of a sold-out crowd of 8,264 at Coca-Cola Coliseum tonight, topping the Boston Fleet 4-2.

Toronto netminder Raygan Kirk, making her second consecutive start, earned her first-ever PWHL win, with an impressive 26-save performance. Sceptres captain Blayre Turnbull opened the scoring with her first goal of the season, a power-play marker assisted by Julia Gosling, which was the 2024 first-round pick's first PWHL point. Defender Renata Fast extended her season-opening point streak to six games (6A) with the secondary assist on the play.

The Sceptres got out to an early 2-0 lead in the second period with the first-career goal by Jess Kondas, who signed a 10-day contract with the team earlier in the day. Fleet forward Loren Gabel narrowed the gap with her first goal of the season later in the second.

Emma Woods sealed the victory for Toronto with the game-winner at 14:20 of the third period, while Kali Flanagan added an empty-net tally, her first goal of the season for the Sceptres. Boston's Hannah Bilka, the team's 2024 first-round pick, scored a late power play goal- her first-ever marker in the PWHL.

With the win, the Sceptres climb into a tie for third place in the PWHL standings, while the Fleet drop to fifth.

QUOTES

Toronto Sceptres captain Blayre Turnbull on Jess Kondas staying prepared for her first PWHL appearance: "I'm super happy for her. I don't think people outside of our team understand how hard it is to be a reserve player...I think it says a lot about who Jess is as a teammate to show up every single day waiting for this opportunity. She wasn't put into the game to score a goal, but for her to be rewarded that way, it's very exciting and we're all so happy for her."

Toronto Head Coach Troy Ryan on getting a win: "Built off the Montréal game, so a step in the right direction. I liked a lot of things, mostly our 5-on-5 play, but nice to score a power play goal as well. I just think we did a lot of the little things very well, how we want to be playing 5-on-5."

Boston Fleet Head Coach Courtney Kessel on the team's power play: "I think early on in the game we needed to capitalize. Heading into the third period it was nice that we put one in the back of the net, but it's something you have to maintain. It worked for the first four games a little bit, but we have to keep maintaining that."

Boston Fleet forward Loren Gabel on scoring her third PWHL goal against Toronto: "I mean I like scoring against any team, but you have to put the team first and play for each other out there. I'm not really focusing on myself tonight."

NOTABLES

Raygan Kirk became the first goaltender from the 2024 PWHL Draft class to earn their first career win. The seventh-round pick stopped 26 of 28 shots in the contest and her overall save percentage of .921 ranks second overall among all goaltenders.

Goaltender Aerin Frankel has started all five of Boston's games and continues to lead the PWHL with a .927 save percentage.

Sceptres captain Blayre Turnbull scored her first goal of the season on Friday, a power play marker in the first period. The tally was Turnbull's first on the advantage in her PWHL career.

Toronto defender Renata Fast extended her season-opening point streak on Turnbull's power play goal, drawing the secondary assist, to extend the streak to six games (6A) which ties a PWHL record. The assist moves Fast into a tie for the league-lead in the category with Minnesota defender Claire Thompson, and into a tie for fourth in the PWHL in points (6).

Toronto's 2024 first-round draft pick Julia Gosling recorded her first-ever PWHL point, notching the primary assist on Turnbull's power play goal. With the assist, all 2024 first round picks have recorded at least one point thus far this season. Gosling notched her second assist of the game on Emma Woods' game-winning-goal in the third period. Forward Jesse Compher also added an assist on the play, her first of the season.

The Sceptres scored on the advantage for the first time since Dec. 3 vs. Ottawa, the team's second game of the season. They were 0/6 since their last power play goal, scored by Sarah Nurse.

Jess Kondas scored her first PWHL goal on her first shot in her debut for the Sceptres after signing a 10-day contract on Friday from the team's Reserve Player list. Kondas-- who logged 7:24 in her debut-- became the first Toronto defender to score a goal this season.

Fleet forward Loren Gabel scored her first goal of the season --and her first PWHL power play goal -- during the second period. Lexie Adzija assisted on the tally, her first point of the season.

Defender Kali Flanagan scored her first goal of the season. She had three goals for Toronto during the PWHL's inaugural season.

Hannah Bilka -- Boston's first-round pick in 2024-- recorded her first career PWHL goal, a power play marker in the third period. She entered the game with two assists through her first four games played.

With an assist in the contest, Fleet captain Hilary Knight extended her season-opening point streak to five games (2G, 3A).

Boston's third period power play goal was their fourth on the advantage this season. They lead the PWHL with a 40% power play success rate. The Fleet scored four power play goals throughout the entire inaugural regular season (4/53) for a 7.5% success rate that ranked sixth.

The Sceptres scored the opening goal for the second consecutive game after allowing the first goal in each of their first four games this season. Additionally, they outshot their opponent for the first time in five games, having been outshot 136-97 over their previous four contests.

Boston forward Susanna Tapani led all players in the game with six shots on goal. Woods recorded five shots, the most amongst all Toronto skaters. Both are career highs for the forwards.

Knight led all players in ice-time, logging 25:47, the most she has played in a game all season. Defender Jocelyne Larocque logged 24:42, the most amongst all Toronto skaters.

Boston has lost their first two road games to start the season - both against Toronto.

The Fleet's third period power play goal, scored at 18:55, was initially waived off by the on-ice official for goaltender interference. After a Boston challenge initiated a video review, the officials, in consultation with the PWHL Central Situation Room, deemed there was no interference on the play, thus it was called a good goal.

SCORESHEET RECAP

Boston 0 1 1 -- 2

Toronto 1 1 2 -- 4

1st Period-1, Toronto, Turnbull 1 (Gosling, Fast), 14:13 (PP). Penalties-Morin Bos (delay of game), 7:27; Keller Bos (tripping), 11:22; Greco Bos (interference), 13:12; Fast Tor (hooking), 17:36.

2nd Period-2, Toronto, Kondas 1 (Watts, Nurse), 2:06. 3, Boston, Gabel 1 (Adzija), 16:36 (PP). Penalties-Watts Tor (holding), 4:01; Fast Tor (interference), 15:18.

3rd Period-4, Toronto, Woods 2 (Compher, Gosling), 14:20. 5, Toronto, Flanagan 1 16:50 (EN). 6, Boston, Bilka 1 (Knight, Keller), 18:55 (PP). Penalties-Watts Tor (roughing), 17:32.

Shots on Goal-Boston 8-10-10-28. Toronto 10-11-9-30.

Power Play Opportunities-Boston 2 / 4; Toronto 1 / 3.

Goalies-Boston, Frankel 2-2-0-0 (29 shots-26 saves). Toronto, Kirk 0-0-1-0 (28 shots-26 saves).

Attendance - 8,264 (sell out)

THREE STARS

1. Jessica Kondas (TOR) 1G

2. Raygan Kirk (TOR) 26 Saves

3. Loren Gabel (BOS) 1G

STANDINGS

Toronto (2-0-1-3) - 7 PTS - 3rd Place (tied)

Boston (2-0-0-3) - 6 PTS - 5th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Boston: Monday, December 30 at Montréal at 7:00 p.m. ET

Toronto: Tuesday, December 31 vs. Ottawa at 7:00 p.m. ET

