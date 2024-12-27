New York Sirens to Host Mental Health Awareness Game on Sunday against the Ottawa Charge

December 27, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Sirens will host the team's first Unity Game of the 2024-25 Regular Season this Sunday Dec. 29 at 1:00 p.m. ET at Prudential Center, dedicated to raising awareness for mental health. This special event emphasizes the importance of breaking the stigma surrounding mental health struggles and fostering a supportive community both on and off the ice. The Sirens are honored to partner with Shoulder Check, a leading organization advocating for mental health awareness and providing resources for those in need.

Before the puck drops on Sunday's Unity Game, fans are invited to a special pre-game mixer hosted by Shoulder Check, taking place on the main concourse behind Section 18-20 from 11 a.m. to Noon. This event offers an opportunity to connect with representatives from Shoulder Check, learn about their impactful mental health initiatives, and discover resources available for individuals and families.

