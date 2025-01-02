Kona Ice Birthday Party Packages on Sale January 7th

January 2, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that birthday party packages, presented by Kona Ice, will go on sale for the 2025 season on Tuesday, January 7. Those interested in hosting a child's party at the ballpark are encouraged to call (631) 940-3825 beginning at 10:00 a.m. for the best availability.

Birthday parties with the Ducks offer unique experiences that will create everlasting memories. The birthday child will have the opportunity to stand on the dugout with QuackerJack while the entire crowd sings "Happy Birthday". Additionally, the birthday child's name will be announced over the public address system and displayed on the lower section of the DuckVision video board.

Two different packages are available to celebrate a birthday with the Ducks, which include all of the above plus the following perks:

Game Room Suite Birthday Party Package:

10 Ducks game tickets in Game Room Suite

Access to Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PlayStation 4 systems with pre-downloaded games

1 Ducks t-shirt for birthday child

1 autographed Ducks baseball for birthday child

10 hot dogs, 10 bags of chips, 10 Coca-Cola beverages, 10 Kona Ice vouchers and 10 cupcakes

FREE ticket voucher for every party ticket purchased (box seats, fireworks nights excluded)

Party Deck Birthday Party Package:

20 Ducks game tickets in Party Deck

Party Deck located adjacent to playing field down the left field line

1 Ducks t-shirt for birthday child

1 autographed Ducks baseball for birthday child

20 hot dogs, 20 bags of chips, 20 Coca-Cola beverages, 20 Kona Ice vouchers and 20 cupcakes

FREE ticket voucher for every party ticket purchased (box seats, fireworks nights excluded)

Additional party tickets (which include the FREE ticket voucher) and general "adult" tickets may be purchased, if desired.

To reserve your Kona Ice birthday party package or for more information, including pricing, please call (631) 940-3825, email tickets@liducks.com.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from January 2, 2025

Kona Ice Birthday Party Packages on Sale January 7th - Long Island Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.