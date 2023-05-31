Komets and Boudreau Part Ways

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets have announced that they have declined to renew head coach Ben Boudreau's contract for the upcoming season.

Boudreau, 38, coached the Komets the last four seasons, compiling a regular season record of 134-96-19-8, ranking him seventh all-time in head coaching wins, and leading the Komets to a Kelly Cup Championship in 2021. The St. Catharines, Ontario, native also logged two seasons as an assistant coach with the Komets before being named the 29th head coach in Komet history in 2019. With his father Bruce, the Boudreau's joined Ken and Ron Ullyot as the second father and son to coach the Komets.

Ben Boudreau's coaching record

Season W L OTL/SOL PT Winning %

2022-23 34 31 7 75 .521

2021-22 40 25 7 87 .604

2020-21 29 17 5 63 .618

2019-20 31 23 8 70 .565

"Six years as a head coach and an assistant with one organization is a great run. Ben won a championship two years ago that we will never forget. For the Komets this provides a new direction moving forward and for Ben a great opportunity to move up the ranks in professional hockey," said Komet President Michael Franke.

After the Kelly Cup championship in 2020-2021, the Komets were eliminated from the playoffs in the first round the following two seasons.

"Ben gave his all to the Komet franchise during his six-year run in Fort Wayne. Komet ownership appreciates Ben's efforts and the Kelly Cup championship we won two years ago," said General Manager David Franke. "It's never easy parting ways with a coach, player, or staff member, but Ben has a good hockey lineage and will land in a good spot. I wish Ben, his wife Karla, and their two sons all the best. The Boudreau's will always be part of the Komet family."

