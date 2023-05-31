Idaho Steelheads Kelly Cup Finals Games One and Two Tickets on Sale Now

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads) has announced that tickets for games one and two of the Kelly Cup Finals vs. the Florida Everblades are on sale NOW. Click HERE to purchase.

The Steelheads will host the Everblades for game one on Saturday, June 3rd at 7:10 p.m. and game two Sunday, June 4th at 4:10 p.m. Tickets start at just $23. Tickets can also be purchased at the Idaho Central Arena Box Office, online at idahosteelheads.com, or by calling the Steelheads box office at 208-331-TIXS.

The full Kelly Cup Finals schedule is as follows:

Game 1 - vs. Florida Saturday, June 3rd at 7:10 p.m. (MT)

Game 2 - vs. Florida Sunday, June 4th at 4:10 p.m. (MT)

Game 3 - at Florida Wednesday, June 7th at 5:30 p.m. (MT)

Game 4 - at Florida Friday, June 9th at 5:30 p.m. (MT)

Game 5 - at Florida Saturday June 10th at 5:00 p.m. (MT) *If Necessary*

Game 6 - vs. Florida Tuesday, June 13th at 7:10 p.m. (MT) *If Necessary*

Game 7 - vs. Florida Wednesday, June 14th at 7:10 p.m. (MT) *If Necessary*

Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and Sparklight Channel 72 and listen on the Steelheads flagship station, 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

