Kohler Credit Union Returns as 2025 Season Presenting Sponsor

January 20, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







Mequon, WI - The Lakeshore Chinooks are excited to welcome back Kohler Credit Union as the team's season presenting sponsor for the upcoming 2025 Season. After being a partner for over a decade, Kohler Credit Union became the organization's season presenting sponsor in 2024 and will continue to be through the 2026 season.

"After a great 2024 campaign, the Chinooks are excited to welcome back Kohler Credit Union as the team's season presenting sponsor for 2025. We look forward to building on the foundation we laid together in 2024 with new initiatives for game days at Moonlight Graham Field," added Chinooks General Manager Eric Snodgrass.

The Chinooks and Kohler Credit Union will kick off the season with our annual Gill's Grill Out at Kohler Credit Union on Sunday, May 4th. Stay tuned for more details. Also, this spring, Gill's Minnow's Kids Club presented by Kohler Credit Union will return. Last summer, over 500 kids registered for the program. Parents can register their children for the club to receive free game tickets and more.

Kohler Credit Union will also be sponsoring our annual magnet schedule giveaway opening weekend of the season and a Gill mascot coin bank on Saturday, June 7th for the first 500 fans. They will also continue to support some of our different community initiatives including being a team sponsor of our Jr. Chinooks program and Gill's Walk-Off for Cancer.

"Kohler Credit Union is proud to continue our partnership with the Lakeshore Chinooks as the season presenting sponsor for 2025," said Kirsten Coenen, Community Development Manager, Kohler Credit Union. "This collaboration aligns with our commitment to supporting family-friendly, community-focused initiatives, and we look forward to creating even more memorable experiences for fans and families throughout the season."

Kohler Credit Union is a $730 million not-for-profit, financial cooperative, owned and governed by its members. Membership is open to anyone who lives or works in Brown, Sheboygan, Calumet, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington, Door, Kewaunee, or Waukesha County; as well as their immediate family members and associations or organizations.

The 2025 season presented by Kohler Credit Union gets underway on Monday, May 26th with the home opener at Moonlight Graham Field set for Friday, May 30th. Ticket memberships, mini-game packages, and group ticket opportunities are available now. Single game tickets go on sale this spring. For tickets or more information, visit lakeshorechinooks.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from January 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.