Dock Spiders Seeking Host Families for 2025

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders are seeking host families to welcome players into their homes for the 2025 season. Host families agree to house, feed, and provide support to the collegiate players who call the Fond du Lac community home during their Northwoods League season.

"Host families are crucial to the success of the Dock Spiders," said Dock Spiders General Manager Jim Misudek. "They are an integral part of each player's baseball journey, providing not only a home but also the foundation for lifelong relationships. Their dedication creates unforgettable memories, making our community one of a kind. We are deeply thankful for their generosity and support, which truly sets our host family program apart as the best in the Northwoods League."

Benefits of the program for host families include:

Complimentary tickets for your immediate family

Host family events

15% discount in the Team Store

Guaranteed all giveaway items distributed during the season

Rewarding, lifelong relationships

Families interested in the program should have a separate bedroom for the player and be able to host from late-May through mid-August. If you are interested in becoming a host family, please visit this LINK and complete the form at the bottom of the page.

The Dock Spiders will begin their ninth season of Northwoods League play during the spring of 2025. The promotions and daily special schedule will be announced in the coming weeks and will once again feature giveaway items, daily specials each day and night of the week, special appearances, live music, and gameday themes. Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

FORMER PLAYER TESTIMONIALS

I will forever be grateful for the 3-4 months I spent in Fond du Lac. The community of host families made us feel like we had made a new home in just a short period of time, while being so far away from our families back home. The friendships made were amazing, there is a special bond you make with a teammate when you have the same goal in mind. That goal for us was to continue to get better each and every day, bring a championship to Fondy (which we did), and have a lot of fun doing it. To all the coaches - Charbs, Ernie, and Zach thank you. To everyone in the Dock Spiders family thank you for having such a positive impact on a young man's life while pursuing his dreams on the diamond.

Jacob Adams, 2018

I have had the privilege of playing in Fondy for the last two summers. Just like many other players, I initially headed out to Fondy was to see how much I could develop. I was looking to get my reps and at-bats, and come back ready for fall ball and the spring season. Little did I know how tightly knit the town of Fond du Lac would be. I was blind to the fact that there was family waiting for me on the other end of my flight. The bonds you are able to create with your teammates, coaches, staff, and host families will eventually be understood as special. I can sit here and go on all day about my time in Fondy, but I really think that you should go out and experience it for yourself. I want to thank Jim (Misudek), Coach Doug (Coe), Coach (Sam) Fonder, and Coach Cam (Johnson) for doing everything in their power to help us succeed in both baseball and life. If you do make it out to Fondy, go and get yourself a Gillie Cookie.

Drew Barragan, 2023-2024

Hello Fondy Faithful! During the first go around I had never played collegiate summer ball because it was my freshman year, nor had I ever been away from my family for that long and could not fathom what It would be like to live with a host family. To my surprise I was welcomed by an amazing host family (Michelle and Wayne Buck) that took me in as one of their own, great coaches, great teammates, and most importantly, a fanbase that truly showed up and showed out every single night. All of these things combined to make my experience in Fondy one that I will never forget, one that was so good that there was no other place I'd rather play the following year. My second year was even better. I was able to stay for almost the whole season and got to experience so much more and had a blast. I fully planned on coming back to Fondy for a third time but I was fortunately drafted in the 15th Round by the Chicago Cubs in 2019. Overall, my time in the Northwoods League, and more specifically Fondy, prepared me for pro ball in ways I never would have imagined. To this day, my experiences there are among the best memories that my baseball journey has blessed me with, and it is all thanks to the amazing support system that is instilled in Fond du Lac. To the Fondy Faithful, THANK YOU and keep it up!

Zach Bryant, 2017-2018, Chicago Cubs 15 th Round (2019); currently in Boston Red Sox organization

My time in Fond du Lac was very special. Not knowing what to expect coming in for year one of the Dock Spiders, Fond du Lac truly rallied around the team and organization. The Northwoods League is very different from every other summer league with the amount of games you play. This is a great opportunity to work on your game, meet new teammates, and experience different parts of the country. The town quickly railed around the team and made out for an awesome experience. The team feeds off of the energy every night and made home games a fun atmosphere. Lastly, my host family experience was great. Grandma Betty really treated me like one of her own and I owe her a ton for that. Being all the way from Chesapeake, Virginia, she really made Fondy feel like home from day one. I am blessed to have had her open up her doors for me for a number of hers, and I'm glad to call her family to this day. Fond du Lac is a great place to spend a summer. I'm glad I got to be a part of championship teams, make connections that'll last a life time, play for coaches who truly cared about you not only as a player but as a person as well, and most importantly get to be a small piece of a great organization. The expectation was to always deliver for the Fondy Faithful because they always delivered for us!

Andrew Bullock, 2017-2020

I joined later in the summer as a full-summer player. My college team did well in the World Series, so I joined about June 20 and immediately felt welcomed. I only knew one player, Parker Knoll, as I went to high school with him. The guys brought me in and helped me develop as a player and a person. Meeting people from all different backgrounds is enjoyable to me as I get to understand the world outside my bubble. The host family situation and bond was something I never got to experience before. In Fondy, everyone treated me like I was their "host son." They were more than friendly and made my time there very fun. It truly did feel like a second family. Being from Green Bay, I didn't feel like I was in a totally different world, but I never saw Fond du Lac like I did. It is a special place to me now!

Adam Cootway, 2024

Fondy has a very special place in my heart and always will. I was nervous and had no clue what to expect when I found out I was spending my summer 10 hours away from home with a random family. I never would have thought it would have been the best experience of my life. The Bucks and everyone in section 109 took me in like one of their own kids. The relationships I have built with the families in Fondy, to the relationships with my teammates, to the relationships with the interns, and workers, to the relationships I've made with the little kids and fans that come to the games, goes to show that Fond du Lac is just one big family and I am blessed to say I got to be apart of it for as long as I was.

David Dean, 2022-2024

I am forever grateful for my experience in Fond du Lac. From the day I signed to play, I was overwhelmed with support from the community. I have had the pleasure of gaining friends for life with not only my teammates but several members throughout the community, including my incredible host family. After going through the experience of playing for other summer ball teams, I can without a doubt say that Fond du Lac has been my favorite team to play for. The fans and the community as a whole make it the place to be for the summer.

Teddy Deters, 2023

I was fortunate enough to spend multiple summers in Fondy, and they were easily the most impactful summers I had in my college career. I had never truly experienced a summer ball league before my time there, so I came into it without any real expectations. However, whatever expectations I may have had were blown out of the water. The fans, the players, the organization, and most importantly, the host families, made my two summers unforgettable. I was immediately met with open arms and as a result I was able to thrive. Before coming to Fondy, I don't think I truly knew what it meant to love the sport. Coming away from it, I developed a true appreciation for the opportunity we all have as players, both on and off the field. The impact we get to have on the community and the subsequent impact they have on us can't be described in words. I will always cherish my summers there - Fondy Forever!

Justin Doyle, 2023-2024

The biggest difference in my experience in Fond du Lac compared to other teams in different leagues was the sense of community support around the team. The host families take a lot of pride in making their players feel comfortable and making the most of their summer ball experience. You always knew that the Fondy Faithful were going to show out for their team every single game!

Caleb Durbin, 2020-2021, Atlanta Braves 14 th Round (2021); currently in Milwaukee Brewers organization

I thoroughly enjoyed my time in Fond du Lac. It's a great place to play summer ball and the town and community that you become involved in is amazing! Everyone is so nice and welcoming - that makes for a very enjoyable experience.

Tim Elko, 2019-2020, Chicago White Sox 10 th Round (2022)

I was nervous about starting a new summer in a new place, living with a new family. But my time in Fondy could not have been more of a blessing. I cannot speak highly enough about the Raddatz family (my host family), and the Fond du Lac community as a whole left a lasting impact on me. The people of Fondy don't just support Dock Spiders baseball - they bleed it. And with that passion comes a genuine care for the players. They go above and beyond to make you feel like you're truly a part of their world. Sure, as a player, you don't have to spend time with the community. But if there's one piece of advice I'd give to future players, it's this: fully embrace the town, the people, and the spirit of Fondy. If you do, you won't have a better summer playing ball.

Jack Gorman, 2023

Playing for the Dock Spiders was the best summer ball experiences I've ever had. After playing for multiple summer ball teams, Fondy made me feel like we were all family. Between my amazing host family and the passionate fans, I had the best time. I wanted to say thank you to the community that makes us players feel welcome and loved.

David Hagaman, 2022, Texas Rangers, 4 th Round (2024)

My experience in Fondy was second to none. It was one of the best summers I have ever had. The Dock Spiders community is incredible and such a family atmosphere when it comes to the coaches, players, and host families. Truly one of the best experiences I have had playing baseball!

Calvin Harris, 2021, Chicago White Sox 4 th Round (2023)

I will forever be grateful for my time spent in Fondy. My host family were very welcoming and supportive. The town was great and the fans were very supportive of our team. From home games in front of a great fan base to road trips with the boys, Fondy was a memorable place.

Dylan Jaquez, 2024

My time in Fondy was an unforgettable one. First off my host family, the Ledgers, were incredible and provided me with so much love and support while I was there. The community within the organization was amazing, Michelle (Buck) is one of the best people you could ever meet and she cares deeply about everyone on the team. During my time I was able to spend time within the community and go to events with other members of the team. I first-hand experienced the love the Fondy community had for the team and us as players. While I have played in other leagues throughout the country, I can truly say the time I spent in Fondy was the most enjoyable of all summer leagues and was some of the most enjoyable baseball I have ever played.

Mitch Johnson, 2023

Playing in Fond du Lac for the Dock Spiders for a summer was an absolute blast. From the experience on the field with the players from various schools and different parts of the country, to the off-field life and activities with different host families, I could not have asked for a better summer. All of the host families are invested in the success of their player(s) and the organization. The support from fans in Fond du Lac aside from the host families is amazing, too. All the fans bring tons of energy and contribute to the amazing atmosphere every night at home, and on the road too. My host family, Mike and Renee Nolan, were about as good as it gets. Second to none in my opinion. They had a huge impact on my success during that summer with all the support they gave me and everything else they provided. The host family coordinator, Michelle Buck, does an amazing job making all the players feel at home and supported. All the hard work from host families, coaches, and the community around the Dock Spiders makes the Northwoods League and Fond du Lac more specifically, arguably the most enjoyable place to play summer ball. To all that support the Dock Spiders inside the organization and out, thank you. It was an honor to have the opportunity to put on the Fond du Lac uniform.

Caedon Kottinger, 2022

The two summers that I spent in Fond du Lac changed my life and baseball career for the better. It was great to go to the ballpark every day and play in front of fans that cared about the team. Living in the town, eating at different restaurants, and working out at the local YMCA - I was able to meet many people that made my time away from home feel a lot more comfortable.

Jackson Loftin, 2021-2022, Houston Astros 13 th Round (2022)

I had such an incredible experience playing for the Dock Spiders. Heading off to summer ball after my freshman year felt somewhat daunting considering I had not played summer ball before. I didn't know what expectations to have but was hoping for a positive experience, develop as a player, and have a little fun along the way. However, I can truly say my expectations were blown out of the water. Between the on-field experience, the teammates, the coaches, the host families, the facilities we are given access to, and everything in between it was an absolutely incredible experience. I'm so grateful for my time in Fond du Lac and can say that I was able to leave Fondy with lifelong relationships that I will forever cherish!

Jack Niedringhaus, 2023

My name is Caden Shapiro, and I played in Fondy last summer. I am currently in my senior year, and Fondy was the fifth and last collegiate league I played in. Playing in Fond du Lac was a great experience. The organization treated players the right way, looking out for us and cultivating a professional environment. The coaches took time to develop relationships with us and invested in us. The players were a group of guys from across the country with different backgrounds, but Fondy brought us together and made us close. Naturally, the grind of 70+ games and going through so much adversity and failure should make a group of guys close. But I also found with Fondy how our host families and the community rallied around and genuinely cared about us, which helped us connect. It reminded me of the town I grew up in Ohio, where the local community was tight-knit. In Fondy, you could count on the same people coming to the game every night to support you, which, as a player, is much appreciated, especially over a long season. Over the summer, I developed lifelong relationships on and off the field. I loved my time in Fondy and am grateful for my time there.

Caden Shapiro, 2024

The Dock Spiders and community built around the team was fantastic. They really cared about the player more than just as an athlete, as they make lasting connections that last. They make you feel like you are at home even when home might be across the country. It was by far the best experience I've had playing in any summer league and I would recommend playing in the Dock Spiders to anyone.

Zach Silfies, 2023-2024

My experience in Fondy was nothing short of amazing. From the moment I arrived, I could feel the community's genuine support and passion for the game. The people in Fond du Lac were welcoming, and their love for the Dock Spiders and baseball, in general, was unmatched. Having played in other summer leagues, I can honestly say Fondy stands out. The competition was strong, and the closeness among the team and the community was something I hadn't experienced elsewhere. It's not just about baseball here; it's about building connections and feeling part of something bigger. Fond du Lac is a special place for anyone who is fortunate enough to be able to experience it.

Tanner Smith, 2023

Spending my summer in Fondy was everything I could have imagined and more. During my two summers, I made friendships and memories that I will hold close to my heart forever. I had played in a summer league in Arizona that doesn't compare to the experience of Fondy! From the host families, the home games, the fans and even the bus rides it was an experience that I would recommend to any baseball player who LOVES BASEBALL! Being a part of the Fondy Faithful is a privilege! GO DOCK SPIDERS!

Travis Strickler, 2023-2024

Although I did not have much success on the field while playing for the Dock Spiders, looking back at my time in Fondy brings me much joy. I had a great host family who took me in and welcomed me as their own from the beginning, and we still stay in touch. There are many others within the community that treated me as one of them, even though I was 2,000 miles away from home. During my time in college, I got to play summer ball in many different parts of the country, and the people in Fond du Lac were some of the most loving and passionate that I have had the pleasure to meet and interact with. I am definitely glad I had the privilege to be a Dock Spider!

Bennett Thompson, 2022, Cleveland Guardians 13 th Round (2024)

My experience in Fondy was amazing in every way. I am still very close with the teammates that I played with and the support that we received from the host families and community was unmatched. I wouldn't be where I am today without the help of Fondy and Coach Coe. I have played two summers in Fond du Lac and I can say that those two summers have been the best summers of my life. I was a freshman during my first year in Fondy and the entire community took me in and made me feel like one of their own. I am truly grateful for the time that I have spent in Fondy and to have played for the Dock Spiders.

Amar Tsengeg, 2023-2024

This past summer I had the opportunity to play for Fond du Lac. It was one of the best opportunities that could have been given to me. The community is extremely welcoming, and I felt as if I was family the day I got there. I made some great friends and made some of my best memories in Fondy.

Miles Vandenheuval, 2024

I loved my time in Fondy, it's an experience I will truly never forget. It's a special community that really cares about us as players of the Dock Spiders. The support of the team can truly be felt and it's quite amazing how a town rallies behind a summer ball team the way they do. Host parents were amazing and that is probably an understatement, everyone involved in the organization is great. What Michelle (Buck) does for the players is unbelievable and can't be put into words. The area is so nice and the people are so welcoming and friendly. It makes the two months of summer truly a memory forever. The things people went out of their way to do for me are mind-blowing and the time I had in Fondy was one of the best of my life. A very special community!!

Paul Wittmann, 2023

This past summer in Fond du Lac, playing in the Northwoods League for the Dock Spiders, was truly unforgettable. From the moment I arrived, the town embraced me with open arms, making me feel like a part of the community. Staying with my host mom, Grandma Sally, was an absolute blessing. Grandma Sally treated me as if I were her own grandson, and her kindness and care made my summer feel like home away from home. The people in Fond du Lac have an admiration for the Dock Spiders that is unmatched. Being a part of the team was a badge of honor not just as a player but as someone who could inspire the younger generation. The community events, especially those connecting with the kids, were some of my favorite moments. Seeing their excitement and enthusiasm reminded me of why I fell in love with the game of baseball in the first place. Playing for the Dock Spiders wasn't just about baseball it was about being part of something bigger. Fond du Lac's welcoming spirit and the bond I built with the town and my teammates made this one of the best baseball experiences I've ever had. I'll always be forever grateful for my time in Fond du Lac and for the opportunity to be a Dock Spider.

Xerian Ximines, 2024

