Kochanowicz Stymies Smokies

May 18, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







KODAK, TENNESSEE - Starting right-hander Jack Kochanowicz (W, 1) was brilliant Saturday evening for Rocket City as he tossed eight innings of shutout baseball, allowing only two hits and striking out six in the Trash Pandas' 5-0 victory over the Smokies.

Kochanowicz allowed two singles, which were the only baserunners Tennessee could muster the entire night. The Philadelphia native fired 6.1 frames of perfect baseball to start his outing before a bloop single from Smokies rightfielder Yohendrick Pinango broke up the bid. The other hit was an infield single by centerfielder Ezequiel Pagan with two out in the eighth.

After each starter fired four perfect innings to start the ballgame, the Trash Pandas finally broke through on Tennessee right-hander Connor Noland (L, 2) in the sixth. Designated hitter Nelson Rada singled, stole second, then scored on a single to left from first baseman Sam Brown to put Rocket City ahead.

The Trash Pandas added another run in the seventh with more small ball. Centerfielder Tucker Flint singled, was sacrificed to second by shortstop Denzer Guzman, then scored on an RBI single from second baseman Mac McCroskey.

Rocket City put the game out of reach by plating three more runs in the eighth. Rada singled again, then scored on a double by outfielder Eric Wagaman to make it 3-0. Flint followed with a two-run homer to right to make the final 5-0.

For the night Rocket City collected eight hits with Flint going 3-4 with a homer, two singles, two RBI and two runs scored. Rada finished 2-4 with two runs and two stolen bases.

The Trash Pandas and Smokies will meet again Sunday afternoon with first pitch slated for 1:00 p.m. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2.

Probable Starters: Victor Mederos (RCT) vs. Brandon Birdsell (TNS)

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.