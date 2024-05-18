M-Braves Fall to Shuckers on Saturday Night

May 18, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release









Mississippi Braves' Hurston Waldrep in action

(Mississippi Braves) Mississippi Braves' Hurston Waldrep in action(Mississippi Braves)

PEARL, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers jumped out to a 4-0 lead on Saturday night and took game five of the series over the Mississippi Braves, 5-2 at Trustmark Park.

Luis De Avila (L, 0-6) got off to a nice start with a 1-2-3 first inning but ran into trouble beginning in the second inning on Saturday. The 22-year-old gave up a pair of runs in the second inning. Darrien Miller drew a one-out walk and scored on a two-out double from Zavier Warren. The next batter, Justin Dirden, brought Warren in with a single to make it 2-0.

In the fourth, Biloxi (18-20) put two on base via a one-out single by Miller and a two-out single from Warren. De Avila walked three straight Shuckers with two outs to force in two runs and make it 4-0. Jake McSteen entered out of the bullpen and got the final out. McSteen worked a scoreless 1.1 innings of relief. De Avila walked four, struck out four, and gave up four runs on four hits over 3.2 innings in his eighth start.

The M-Braves (15-23) got one run back in the bottom of the fourth. Brandon Parker drew a two-out walk and scored after a Justin Dean infield single and a throwing error by Biloxi third baseman Brock Wilken. The Brewer's top prospect, Jacob Misiorowski, didn't make it through the fourth inning either and was forced from the game after 3.2 innings, walking five and striking out three.

Jonathan Hughes kept the M-Braves in the game with 2.0 scoreless innings after McSteen. After Trey Riley put up a zero in the eighth, Biloxi picked up three hits and a run in the ninth to go up 5-1.

In the bottom of the ninth, Geraldo Quintero and Tyler Tolve hit back-to-back singles, and pinch-hitter Yolbert Sanchez brought home Quintero with a single. Sam Carlson got a Dean flyout, and Tolve was thrown out at third base to end the game.

Biloxi reliever Kaleb Bowman (W, 2-0) didn't allow a hit over 3.1 innings of relief to earn the win. The M-Braves stranded five on base in the first two innings and finished 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position, stranding eight runners on base.

The M-Braves and Shuckers will conclude the series on Sunday afternoon at Trustmark Park. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 pm with LHP Drew Parrish (3-3, 3.47) starting for the Braves against RHP TJ Shook (2-4, 3.48) for Biloxi. Coverage begins at 1:50 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

Sunday's Promotions:

TrustCare Kids Run The Bases: The M-Braves invite you to bring your family for Sunday baseball! After the game, kids get to run the bases courtesy of TrustCare!

Join Us 4 A Jackson: Every Sunday this season, "Join Us 4 A Jackson," and let $20 get you (4) Field Level Tickets and (4) 16 oz. Fountain Drinks!

$5 Tickets with Donation to CASA: The M-Braves are offering $5 tickets with a donation of crayons or a coloring book presented by CASA and Miss Rankin County.

For tickets and information on the latest promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.