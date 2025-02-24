Knoxville Smokies Announce Job Fairs in Conjunction with One Knox SC and Professional Sports Catering on March 1, 8, and 15

KNOXVILLE, TN - The Knoxville Smokies have announced the club will hold job fairs on March 1, 8, and 15. The job fairs will have positions open with the Knoxville Smokies, One Knox Soccer Club, and Professional Sports Catering. All positions will be located at Covenant Health Park, the new multi-use stadium in Knoxville's Old City.

Saturday, March 1 will be the first job fair, taking place at Jackson Terminal, located at 213 West Jackson Avenue in Knoxville. The event will be held from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

Saturday, March 8 The Change Center will be the site of a second job fair from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. The Change Center is located at 203 Harriet Tubman Street.

Saturday, March 15 a third job fair will take place at Knoxville Area Urban League, located at 1514 East 5th Avenue. This event will be held from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

The job fairs will feature positions from many departments with part-time and seasonal positions within Covenant Health Park. The Knoxville Smokies are looking for employees who are able to work all home games and additional events as needed. Most games are held during evening hours of the week and many weekends.

Available departments for the Smokies include new hires for ticketing, production, promotions, merchandise, and stadium operations. Ticketing is looking to fill positions for ticket takers, ticket sellers, and group area attendants. Promotions and Production are looking to fill positions for rally crew promotion team members, camera operators, and press box personnel. Merchandise is looking to fill team store representatives. Stadium Operations is looking to fill positions in first aid, parking attendants, ushers, porters, cleaning crew, batboys, and batgirls.

One Knox SC is searching for ticket takers and scanners, group area attendants, stadium set up and take down crew, merchandise and retail store representatives, and street team members.

Professional Sports Catering is hiring positions that include concessions supervisors, stand leads, concessions runners, cooks, cashiers, bartenders, warehouse workers (am and pm), servers, in-seat servers, suite attendants, suite runners, hawkers and dishwashers.

Most positions require a person to stand and walk for extended periods of time, as well as run, sit, navigate stairs, kneel, or crouch. Prospective employees may also be asked to occasionally lift and/or move up to approximately 25 pounds and be exposed to various weather conditions and noise levels.

For additional information about our upcoming job fairs, please call the Smokies front office at (865) 286-2300.

