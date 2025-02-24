Battle at the Beach Returns to Keesler Federal Park with Top High School Talent

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced that the Battle at the Beach High School Baseball Tournament will return to Keesler Federal Park for six games over three days featuring some of the top talent on the Coast. Games will take place on Friday, March 7, Thursday, March 13 and Friday, March 14, including a heated rivalry matchup between Biloxi and D'Iberville on March 7 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available now for $10. All seating is general admission. Gates open one hour prior to first pitch for all games.

"We are happy to announce that we have teamed up with Keesler Federal Park and the Shuckers for another year of the Battle At The Beach Tournament," Biloxi High School Athletic Director Eddie Lofton said. "We have grown from 32 teams in year one to nine years later we are staying steady at 70+ teams each year. This year, in 2025, we have 82 teams in the Battle at the Beach tournament. It is such a great venue for local teams and visiting teams play at. I have always expressed my thoughts to everyone asking that I truly believe that the relationship we have developed with the Biloxi Shuckers staff has been a big factor in the success of this tournament. I can't say enough about Hunter Reed and his staff and how great the relationship has grown in such a positive way."

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Eddie Lofton and the Battle at the Beach Tournament," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "We hope that giving these student-athletes a chance to play at a Double-A ballpark is a special experience and we're excited to welcome in teams from the Coast and beyond."

The tournament begins on Friday, March 7 at 5:00 p.m. with George County against Catholic High from Baton Rouge, with the matchup between Biloxi and D'Iberville to follow at 7:30 p.m.

The tournament will return on Thursday, March 13 with a doubleheader featuring East Central and Columbia Academy at 5:00 p.m. and Petal against St. John Neumann at 7:30 p.m. The tournament concludes at Keesler Federal Park on Friday, March 14 with a doubleheader beginning at 5:00 p.m. with Hancock against Oak Forest Academy and Picayune against Northeast Jones at 7:30 p.m.

