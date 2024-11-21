Knoxville Smokies Announce Grand Opening of New Team Store Inside West Town Mall on Saturday, November 23

November 21, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Knoxville Smokies News Release







KNOXVILLE, TN - The Knoxville Smokies have announced the official grand opening of a team retail store inside the West Town Mall for Saturday, November 23. The Smokies are also proud to partner with Covenant Health, creating a round-up program, giving shoppers the opportunity to round-up their total purchase to benefit the Thompson Cancer Survival Center Foundation.

The shop will be located adjacent to the Apple Store, across from H&M, near the JCPenney entrance of the mall. The 'GoTeez Locker Room West' is a space that will flaunt all of the latest Knoxville Smokies merchandise, including official on-field caps and new novelties, perfect for the holiday gift-giving season.

"We are thrilled to open up shop inside the West Town Mall," said Boyd Sports President Chris Allen. "This store will give the Knoxville community an opportunity to see our new logos and get excited for the upcoming baseball season. The round-up program is something we are extremely excited to get going, as all the donations go towards those battling cancer here in East Tennessee."

"The support of our community is key to Covenant Health's success as a not-for-profit healthcare organization," said Vice President of Philanthropy for Covenant Health Chip Bryant. "We are grateful that the Knoxville Smokies have chosen to support our mission by contributing a portion of their merchandise sales to support the patients cared for by Covenant Health's Thompson Cancer Survival Center. This donation will positively impact the lives of thousands of patients in East Tennessee fighting against cancer."

In addition to new Knoxville Smokies merchandise, a selection of collectibles, trading cards and supplies will be for sale. Shoppers can learn more about the team's move to the new ballpark downtown, and season ticket packages.

The West Town Mall is located at 7600 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.

For questions about the GoTeez Locker Room West or Knoxville Smokies 2025 season ticket information, call the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from November 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.