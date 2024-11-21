Birmingham Barons Return to Rickwood Field

November 21, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Birmingham Barons announced today that they will host the Rocket City Trash Pandas at historic Rickwood Field on June 4, 2025, at 12:30 p.m. This game will honor the legacy of the Negro League team, the Birmingham Black Barons, with players wearing specialty jerseys to pay tribute to their contributions to baseball.

"Rickwood Field has been such an important part of the cultural fabric of Birmingham for many years, and we are proud to continue the legacy of playing a vintage game there again in 2025," said Jonathan Nelson, General Manager of the Barons. "When we first returned to Rickwood for an annual game from 1996 to 2019, we, along with the Friends of Rickwood, created a special baseball game that allows us to celebrate and truly honor legendary teams, players, and eras of Black Barons, A's, and Baron's history.

"In 2024, we were honored to work with Major League Baseball in Saluting the Negro Leagues and specifically Willie Mays and the Birmingham Black Barons. We now look forward to continuing the tradition in 2025 and remain focused on paying tribute to the incredible contributions the Black Barons and Negro League Legends provided not only to the game of baseball but to America."

Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Kaat, a 16-time Gold Glove winner who spent 25 seasons in Major League Baseball, will be in attendance for the game. Kaat's MLB career spanned from 1959 to 1983, and he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2022.

Gerald Watkins, President & Executive Director of Friends of Rickwood, also expressed his excitement: "On behalf of the Friends of Rickwood Field, I'm pleased to announce the Barons' return to Historic Rickwood Field. We appreciate Jonathan Nelson and the Barons for renewing the tradition of Barons baseball at this iconic ballpark. We look forward to June 4!"

Fans will experience the recent enhancements to Rickwood Field, which were designed to preserve its historic charm while ensuring its continued legacy as the nation's oldest professional baseball stadium. The first opportunity to purchase tickets for the game will be the Barons' Black Friday ticket package, which will go on sale November 29th. Individual tickets and hospitality spaces will go on sale at a later date.

For more information, visit www.milb.com/birmingham.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from November 21, 2024

Birmingham Barons Return to Rickwood Field - Birmingham Barons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.