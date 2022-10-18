Knights Announce 22 Fireworks Dates & Home Game Times for 2023 Season

BOOM! 22 THRILLING FIREWORKS SHOWS ON TAP FOR 2023

Beginning with Opening Knight on Friday, March 31 against the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals), the Charlotte Knights will light up the Uptown Charlotte skyline on 22 occasions at Truist Field in 2023 - the same number of shows scheduled in 2022.

FIREWORKS ARE A FRIDAY NIGHT TRADITION AT TRUIST FIELD

Since the opening of Truist Field on April 11, 2014, fireworks on Friday nights have become a welcomed tradition to Uptown Charlotte. Back by popular demand, Truist Field will feature post-game fireworks at all 13 Friday night home games in 2023. In addition, fireworks will follow Saturday night games in June, July, August, and September plus the Tuesday, July 4th home contest.

7:04 PM GAME TIMES IN THE 704 AREA CODE CONTINUE

The Knights will continue to honor Charlotte's 704 area code with 41 of the team's 75 home dates set for a 7:04 p.m. first pitch. Introduced in 2022 -- and returning in 2023 -- the Knights will once again play some weekday home games at 6:35p.m. (six Tuesdays and six Wednesdays). The first 6:35 p.m. game of the season will take place on Tuesday, April 11. The team will also play two 6:05 p.m. games during the week in 2023 (Tuesday, April 25 and Tuesday, May 30).

WEEKDAY MORNING GAMES & WEEKEND DAY GAMES RETURN TO TRUST FIELD IN 2022

The Knights will host two 11:05 a.m. weekday morning games (Wednesday, April 26 and Wednesday, May 31), three 12:05 p.m. games (Wednesday, June 21, Wednesday, August 9 and Sunday, August 27) and seven 1:05 p.m. Sunday games (April 2, April 16, April 30, May 14, May 21, June 4 and July 9) in 2023. SEASON MEMBERSHIPS AVAILABLE NOW Season memberships for the 2023 season are available now by calling 704-274-8300 or by visiting www.CharlotteKnights.com. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

