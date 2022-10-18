GLOW Holiday Festival Moves to CHS Field for Year Three, November 23-January 1

ST. PAUL, MN - GLOW Holiday Festival, the third annual Minnesota holiday light experience, will take place at CHS Field in downtown Saint Paul, the home of the St. Paul Saints Baseball Club, from November 23 through January 1. Tickets for all nights of GLOW go on sale at 10am this Friday, October 21.

Guests will participate in a dazzling walk-through holiday experience featuring over a million lights, illuminated trees, interactive displays, full ballpark food and beverage options, and other festive attractions.

GLOW is an outdoor walk-through event experience and entrance tickets are available hourly from 5-8 p.m. Tickets must be purchased online in advance at GLOWHOLIDAY.com. All tickets will include a $1 donation to local charities including the Greater Twin Cities United Way, Alzheimer's Association of MN, OutFront MN, and many more.

Highlights of GLOW Holiday Festival will include:

- Tremendous Tree - GLOW's 60 ft. tall programable tree marks the centerpiece for both the on-field light show as well as the multiple activities on the concourse around the stadium.

- Charity Flame - Stunning artist created mosaic flame representing the many regional charities that benefit from GLOW.

- Color Blossoms - 30,000 square feet of everchanging illuminated blooms surrounding CHS field.

- Santa's Shed - find out if you're "naughty or nice" with a visit to Santa.

- Enchanted Forest - A mystical of land of larger-than-life mushrooms, whimsical play huts and glowing trees.

- Selfie Plaza - An area dedicated to capturing your best selfies and family photos.

- Giant Snowy Slide* - Sliders will enjoy magnificent views down 150ft of slippery fun.

- Bright Bikes - GLOW's fabulous bicycle powered display where peddling the bikes creates the tree's light design.

- Northern Lights - Interactive display including 10,000 walk-through LED light tubes surrounding a disco ball and play area.

- S'mores Campfires - Toast your treats over multiple brick igloo firepits

- GLOW Spectacular - Color Blossoms, field lights, Shiny Sea Sleigh and Tremendous Tree join forces with an amazing light, video and music spectacle performed every 30 minutes.

- Reindeer Run, Present Place and Glitter Critters surround the outfield supplying the perfect vibe for the holiday and great selfie shots.

- Penguin Playground on the concourse level provides light up seesaws, swings and other outdoor activities for kids to enjoy.

- Light Maze - navigate your way through a twinkling wonderland around the outfield of the St. Paul Saints.

- Spire Alley is a cross between your blacklight posters and spirograph - Groovy baby!

- Food and beverage vendors throughout the stadium, including hot chocolate, cider, beer, wine and other holiday goodies.

- GLOW Gift Shop - Specially curated gift store featuring goods from local artisans, artists and makers available for purchase.

Each night of GLOW benefits a local organization working to keep our world glowing. During the 2021-2022 season, over $90,000 was donated to local charities.

About GLOW Holiday Festival

GLOW is a walk-through entertainment destination, providing holiday joy for families throughout Minnesota and beyond. For more information on GLOW Holiday, please visit

GLOWHOLIDAY.com, or on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter at @GLOWHoliday.

*Additional fee for rides down the Giant Snowy Slide

2022 - 2023 GLOW Holiday Festival

WHAT: GLOW Holiday Festival

WHEN: Nov. 23, 2022 through Jan. 1, 2023 from 5 - 9 p.m.

WHERE: CHS Field, 360 N. Broadway St. in Saint Paul (Broadway St & 5th St E)

TICKETS: Adults ($25) Kids ($12.75) Kids 4 and under (Free)

WEBSITE: GLOWHOLIDAY.com

