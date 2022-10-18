Iowa Cubs Release 2023 Schedule Times

October 18, 2022 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Iowa Cubs are pleased to announce game times for our 2023 regular season schedule. This schedule includes 75 home games, and all game times are subject to change.

The 2023 regular season is set to begin with a home game against the Columbus Clippers on Friday, March 31, and run through Sunday, Sept. 24. Iowa will open the season with a three-game series against the Clippers at Principal Park before traveling to St. Paul on Tuesday, April 4, for the first of their 75 road games.

All Tuesday home games aside from the Fourth of July will begin at 6:38 pm, all Friday games will have a 7:08 pm first pitch and all Sunday games are scheduled to start at 1:08 pm. Similar to the 2022 schedule, the Iowa Cubs' 2023 schedule will see a return to more day games, adding 15 mid-week dates and three early Saturday games to go along with 13 Sunday games.

Iowa will play 11 Wednesday day games and four Thursday day games with first pitch scheduled for 12:08 pm. The four Thursday day games will be played on April 27, May 11, June 1 and September 14, with all other Thursday games slated to begin at 6:38 pm.

The first three Saturday home games of the year on April 1, April 15 and April 29 will all have a 3:08 pm first pitch, while the remaining 10 Saturday games on Iowa's home schedule will begin at 6:08 pm, as they did in 2022. The Iowa Cubs are ready to accept reservations for group outings, picnics, skyboxes, the all-you-can-eat Bud Club and the all-inclusive Betfred Sports Lounge for all games.

As shown in red on the calendar, the I-Cubs will have 13 Firework Fridays brought to you by Mediacom in 2023 as well as a special holiday firework show on Tuesday, July 4, with first pitch on that night scheduled for 7:08 pm. Other weekly fan favorites that will be back in 2023 will be our "Twos-days" promotion for every Tuesday home game, our 6-4-$3 Happy Hour special on Thursday's, Pre-Game Catch on the Field before every Saturday home game and Bike to the Ballpark at the Bike Gate brought to you by Bike World on Sunday's. Kids Run the Bases after every Sunday game brought to you by Blank Children's Hospital will also be back.

For the first time since 2019, the Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers) are back on Iowa's schedule, as the two teams will meet for one series in Nashville, from May 23 to May 28. The Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals) will be back at Principal Park for one six-game series, from June 20-25 and the I-80 rivalry with the Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals) will continue, as the two teams will play 12 games at Principal Park. The first six from April 11-16 and the second six-game series from September 5-10.

The Iowa Cubs are proud to continue our partnership with KCCI to feature each of our 75 home games with the first pitch scheduled to start on the 8's. As stated above, game times and dates for the 2023 schedule are subject to change.

Season tickets are now available for purchase by calling our Front Office at 515-243-6111. Single-game tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale at a later date. For all the latest Iowa Cubs news, visit www.iowacubs.com or sign up for our email newsletter.

