Knight Hawks Welcome Pam Health as Founding Partner

August 29, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - The Vegas Knight Hawks announced today, August 29, a partnership with PAM Health that recognizes PAM Health as a Founding Partner of the Vegas Knight Hawks. PAM Health will be represented with a logo patch on all Knight Hawks jerseys.

"We're delighted to welcome PAM Health into the Knight Hawks family. PAM Health has been a dedicated resource for health and wellness in the Vegas Valley," said Gabe Mirabelli, Foley Entertainment Group's Chief Business Officer for Minor League Sports Properties. "Now, as they prepare to make an even greater impact in Henderson, we are so proud to have them join us as an official partner to support our team on the field and in the community."

PAM Health has four locations in the Vegas region, including PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Las Vegas, PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Reno, PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Centennial Hills, and the newest location, PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Henderson.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Vegas Knight Hawks. Many of our staff members and patients are fans, so this is a wonderful way for us to get involved in our community and spreading the word about the amazing care PAM Health offers," said Sam Billig, Division President of PAM Health.

In addition to jersey sponsorship, the partnership will also provide tickets and Knight Hawks memorabilia for PAM Health to share with employees and patients, as well as opportunities for Knight Hawks players and cast members to visit patients at PAM Health locations. PAM Health services and offerings will also be highlighted at Lee's Family Forum through signage and digital assets.

For information regarding PAM Health locations and services, visit pamhealth.com.

