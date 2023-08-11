Kingsport's Ricky Reeth Named Appalachian League Pitcher of the Year

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The Appalachian League announced that Kingsport's Ricky Reeth (Notre Dame) was named the Pitcher of the Year. Reeth went 2-2 with one save in 14 appearances (three starts) for the Axmen this summer.

"We are so proud of Ricky for winning Pitcher of the Year," said Axmen manager Mike Guinn. "Ricky is not only a great competitor but also a great teammate. He started the season in the bullpen and through hard work and his competitiveness, he became one of our main starters at the end of the season. We could not be happier for him and can't wait to see all that he accomplishes next year at Notre Dame."

Reeth, 20, finished the season with a 1.87 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 33.2 innings pitched. He allowed 21 hits, seven runs (all earned) and 13 walks, finishing the season with a 1.01 WHIP and a .174 batting average against. The right-hander ranked among the Appy League leaders in ERA (2nd), opponents' average (3rd), appearances (3rd), strikeouts (tied-4th) and WHIP (4th). Reeth went 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA as a starting pitcher and 1-2 with one save and a 2.23 ERA as a reliever.

Reeth was a consistent arm for the Axmen, making at least one appearance per week from Opening Day to the last game of the season, including an appearance in the 2023 Appy League All-Star Game. Reeth recorded multiple strikeouts in 11 of 14 appearances - he struck out at least four batters on seven occasions - and never allowed more than two earned runs in an outing. He recorded his save in his final June appearance, striking out four over two scoreless innings against Greeneville. He did not allow a run over his final 13 innings.

Reeth was the starting pitcher in his last two appearances this season for Kingsport. He posted nine scoreless innings between the two outings, allowing just two hits while striking out 12. Reeth completed a season-high five innings against Bristol on July 19 in his penultimate turn for the Axmen, then delivered a season-best eight strikeouts over four innings against Elizabethton on July 30.

The Windermere, Fla., product is entering his junior year at Notre Dame. He appeared in eight games for the Fighting Irish last spring, recording 12 strikeouts in 16.1 innings.

