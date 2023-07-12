Kingsport's Bats Break Out In Win Over Ridge Runners

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The Kingsport bats have awoken, and they've awoken in a big way. Behind five RBI's from Logen Sutton, Kingsport snapped a three-game skid, defeating the Bluefield Ridge Runners by a score of 9-5 on Tuesday at Hunter Wright Stadium.

Sutton's first pair of RBIs for Kingsport (16-16) came on a two-run home run, his third longball of the year, in the bottom of the third inning over the left field wall.

Prior to that, Bluefield (15-15) scored the first two runs of the game off three hits in the first inning. Blake Guerin batted a run in on an RBI single, while a Kingsport error scored another run for the Ridge Runners.

Kingsport took their first lead of the game after a wild pitch scored Carson Queck. Sutton added his third RBI of the day with an RBI groundout scoring Kyle Booker. At this point, the Axmen led 4-2.

After four walks in five batters brought home Bluefield's third run in the top of the fifth, the Ridge Runners reclaimed the lead, 5-4, on a two-run ground-rule double by James Hackett.

The Axmen again reclaimed the lead in the sixth as Andrew Citron tied the game with an RBI double down the left field line. Yet another RBI groundout gave Sutton his fourth RBI of the game and Kingsport the lead, 6-5.

Kingsport picked up insurance in the bottom of the eighth as Sutton collected his fifth RBI with a single bringing home Booker. Corbin Shaw got in on the action later in the inning with a two-run single off his Walters State teammate Colby Reynolds scoring Mike Mancini and Deniel Ortiz. The score was then 9-5, where the game finished.

Ricky Reeth completed his first start for Kingsport, going four innings and striking out four. The win would go to Cade Nelson who struck out three over two innings. Tanner Franklin secured his first save getting the final five outs. For Bluefield, Brenden Pomerleau was hit with his second loss.

Wednesday is a league-wide off day. Kingsport returns to action on Thursday, beginning a four game road trip, starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday with the Danville Otterbots.

