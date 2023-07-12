Axmen's Bats Break out in Win over Ridge Runners

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The Kingsport bats are awake, and they've awoken in a big way.

Behind five RBIs from Logen Sutton, the Axmen snapped a three-game skid, defeating the Bluefield Ridge Runners, 9-5, on Tuesday at Hunter Wright Stadium.

Sutton's first pair of RBIs came on a two-run home run, his third longball of the year, in the third inning over the left field wall.

Prior to that, Bluefield (15-15) scored the first two runs of the game off three hits in the first inning. Blake Guerin batted a run in on absingle, while a Kingsport error scored another run for the Ridge Runners.

Kingsport (16-16) took its first lead of the game after a wild pitch scored Carson Queck. Sutton added his third RBI of the day with an groundout that brought home Kyle Booker.

After four walks in five batters brought home Bluefield's third run in the fifth, the Ridge Runners reclaimed the lead, 5-4, on a two-run, ground-rule double by James Hackett.

The Axmen again went in front in the sixth as Andrew Citron tied the game with a double down the left field line. Yet another groundout gave Sutton his fourth RBI of the game and Kingsport the lead.

Kingsport picked up insurance in the eighth as Sutton collected another RBI with a single bringing home Booker. Corbin Shaw got in on the action later in the inning with a two-run single off his Walters State teammate Colby Reynolds, scoring Mike Mancini and Deniel Ortiz. The Axmen would finish the game from there, securing the victory.

Ricky Reeth completed his first start for Kingsport, going four innings and striking out four. Cade Nelson earned the win after striking out three over two innings. Tanner Franklin secured his first save by getting the final five outs. For Bluefield, Brenden Pomerleau was hit with his second loss.

Wednesday is a league-wide off day. Kingsport returns to action Thursday, beginning a four game road trip, starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday with the Danville Otterbots.

