Kingsport Mets, Pulaski Yankees Introduce Big Apple-Achian Rivalry

July 19, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Pulaski Yankees News Release





KINGSPORT, Tenn./PULASKI, Va. - The Kingsport Mets, Rookie (Advanced) affiliate of the New York Mets, and Pulaski Yankees, Rookie (Advanced) affiliate of the New York Yankees, today introduced the Big Apple-achian Rivalry, bringing the Mets-Yankees Subway Series to the Appalachian League. The rivalry will begin next Friday, July 26 when Pulaski visits Kingsport for the first of six matchups between the Yankees and Mets during the 2019 season.

Hunter Wright Stadium in Kingsport and Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park in Pulaski are separated by just 123 miles. The Mets and Yankees have competed at the Rookie-advanced level in the Appalachian League since 2015, with Pulaski holding a 16-8 lead in the all-time head-to-head record between teams.

In addition to the on-field competition during the 2019 season, the Big Apple-achian Rivalry will also pit fanbases of the two teams against each other with competition to collect items for local non-profits. The Mets will collect donations July 26-28, specifically baby items, benefitting the non-profit Hope House. Similarly, the Yankees will collect donations for the Salvation Army when the Mets come to Pulaski August 15-17.

Both teams will hand out Big Apple-achian t-shirts, with the Kingsport giveaway presented by Chick-fil-A and Johnson City Eye Clinic scheduled for Saturday, July 27 (first 300 fans) and Pulaski's on Saturday, August 17 (first 500 fans). Pulaski will also wear specialty jerseys inspired by the New York City skyline during the series at Calfee Park August 15-17, which will be auctioned off online following the conclusion of the series with proceeds benefiting the Friends of Calfee Park 501(c)3 non-profit.

Tickets for all games of the Big Apple-achian Rivalry are on sale now and may be purchased through the home team at either kmets.com or pulaskiyankees.net.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from July 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.