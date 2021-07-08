Kingsport Drops Opening-Game of Series to Otterbots

DANVILLE, VA - Following a three-day layoff, the Kingsport Axmen were slowed by the Danville Otterbots, 4-2, Thursday night at American Legion Field.

After three scoreless frames, Kingsport (12-16) grabbed a 1-0 advantage in the fourth. Rightfielder Nick Barnes drilled an opposite-field RBI double but the Otterbots (13-15) responded. Danville pushed across a pair of runs in the fourth, taking its first lead of the game.

Axmen second baseman Dante Leach quickly answered. Leach singled through the right side, plating Connor Milton and leveling the contest, 2-2.

Just like Danville did in the fourth, the Otterbots countered with two tallies in the fifth. Third baseman AJ Fritz blooped a two-run single into left, pushing Danville back ahead.

Kingsport put the tying runs in scoring position in the seventh but the Otterbots kept the Axmen off the board.

In a game where pitching dominated the majority of the evening, the second-best pitching staff in the Appalachian League held its own. The Axmen surrendered just three earned runs and four hits in the defeat.

Starting pitcher Peyton Carson tossed four innings, yielding two runs on two hits. The southpaw struck out five in a no-decision. Cameron Burford, Justin Kenyon and Nick Houghton followed, matching Carson's four frames. The trio of right-handed relievers allowed two runs, one earned, only giving up two hits.

The Axmen will look to split the series with the Otterbots Friday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

All Kingsport Axmen games are broadcast here with a video stream available online for home games.

