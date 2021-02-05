Kingsport Axmen Identity Announced

Kingsport Axmen logo

Kingsport, TN - Kingsport Baseball welcomes their new team identity as the Kingsport Axmen. The new identity comes as the Appalachian League partners with Major League Baseball (MLB) and USA Baseball.

Not only does one of the new logos mimics their well-known and fan-favorite 'K' but also has history to its meaning. Chris Allen, Boyd Sports President talking about the meaning saying, "Kingsport's new name is absolutely fitting considering Daniel Boone and his "Axmen" began The Wilderness Trail in Kingsport, TN. The Axmen is a name that will resonate with all."

Boyd Sports, LLC. announced in January they will be taking over operation of the Kingsport Axmen. Jeremy Boler, Vice President of Boyd Sports explained, "Working with the Kingsport community has been great so far. We are looking forward to our first season with the community and as the Axmen."

The Kingsport Axmen debut this season on June 3, 2021 against the Bluefield Baseball Club.

ABOUT THE KINGSPORT AXMEN

Kingsport Axmen is operated by Boyd Sports LLC. Boyd Sports operates five teams in the East Tennessee region and is committed to growth of baseball and providing affordable, fun, and family entertainment.

