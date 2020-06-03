Kings Sign Kaliyev, Spence to Entry-Level Contracts

LOS ANGELES - The LA Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, announced today that they have signed forward Arthur Kaliyev and defenseman Jordan Spence to three-year entry-level contracts.

Kaliyev led the Hamilton Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with 44 goals and 54 assists for 98 points in 57 games in 2019-20. The 6-2, 190-pound forward also registered 16 power-play goals. The 18-year old finished fifth in the league in points, tied for sixth in goals, third in power-play points (41) and tied for third in power-play goals. He also received the Jim Mahon Memorial Trophy for the league's top-scoring right winger and was a finalist for the Red Tilson Trophy for Most Outstanding Player of the Year.

In three seasons with the Bulldogs, Kaliyev compiled 248 points (126-122=248) in 192 games, setting the record for most points in team history on Feb. 1, 2020. He also became the first player in Hamilton's history to record a 100-point season in 2018-19 with 102 points (51-51) in 67 games. He became just the 13th 17-year old in OHL history to register a 50-goal season. Kaliyev also totaled 13 points (4-9) in 25 career postseason games with Hamilton, highlighted by an OHL Championship in 2018.

The native of New York City, N.Y., was originally a second-round selection (33rd overall) of the Kings in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Spence, a 5-10, 175-pound blueliner, posted 52 points (9-43=52) and a plus-49 rating in 60 games this season with the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). Among league defensemen, he ranked second in assists, fourth in points and first in plus/minus on his way to being awarded the Emile Bouchard Trophy as Defenceman of the Year.

The native of Sydney, Australia, has totaled 101 points (15-86=101) and a plus-60 rating in 128 games during his first two seasons in the QMJHL. Spence also tallied four points (1-3=4) in four games during the 2019 postseason. During the 2018-19 season, Spence won the QMJHL Rookie of the Year award, the QMJHL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award (Raymond Lagace Trophy) and was named to the QMJHL All-Rookie Team.

Spence was originally selected by the Kings in the fourth-round (95th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft.

