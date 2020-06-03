Griffins to Celebrate Class of 2020

June 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins will celebrate the Class of 2020 during the month of June through the team's website and social media platforms.

ï»¿ï»¿Fans are encouraged to submit information about their favorite high school and college graduates or themselves by using this form. The name of each graduate and his or her school will be listed at griffinshockey.com/celebrating-graduates. Each week the Griffins will select one graduate to be highlighted on the team's Twitter and Facebook pages, and videos recognizing the name of every graduate will be produced periodically.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.