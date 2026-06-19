Kickoff Time for June 28 Match Changed to 3:30 p.m. PT

Published on June 19, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Vancouver Rise FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Rise FC announced on Friday that kickoff time for the Sunday, June 28 home match against AFC Toronto at Swangard Stadium has been changed from 2 p.m. PT to 3:30 p.m. PT.

The change has been made in order to avoid conflicting with the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match at 12 p.m. PT.

"We want our fans to be able to enjoy our match at Swangard without having to worry about a conflict," said Aditi Bhatt, Rise FC interim president. "We are all cheering on Canada's men's national team at this World Cup! In order to prepare for all scenarios, we have made this decision in advance to give fans enough time to plan."







Northern Super League Stories from June 19, 2026

Kickoff Time for June 28 Match Changed to 3:30 p.m. PT - Vancouver Rise FC

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