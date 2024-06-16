Kickers Complete Season Series with Fuego Unbeaten; Franca Nets First Pro Goal

June 16, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers' Gui Franca in action

FRESNO, Calif. - - The Richmond Kickers (2-4-3, 9 pts) earned a 1-1 draw at Central Valley Fuego FC (1-6-1, 4 pts), Saturday night, as the Kickers completed the season series unbeaten against Fuego.

The hosts created the first opportunity but goalkeeper Pablo Jara was there to shut down Fuego. Dembor Benson got onto the ball in the penalty area and caught the ball with a half-volleyed shot and fired it into the ground. Despite the awkward bounce, Jara was able to quickly stop the opportunity.

In the 10th minute, Robert Coronado fired a rising shot from the top of the penalty area that drifted to the right. Jara dove to make the save with both hands.

The Kickers struck first in the 24th minute. After earning a corner, Maxi Schenfeld hit an inswinging cross toward the back post. Rookie defender Gui Franca rose up above his defensive marker and headed the ball down into the ground which bounced with pace into the top netting.

The scoreline held through the referee's whistle as the Kickers won 11 of 12 tackles and over 53.3 percent of their aerial duels in the first half.

In the 51st minute, Fuego leveled the scoreline after Alfredo Midence succeeded in a one-on-one opportunity with Jara.

Jara made another diving save in the 63rd minute to keep the scoreline level after Fuego took a shot on target from outside of the penalty area.

The Kickers pushed to find their second goal, making nine more entries into the final third of play than the hosts, but the scoreline would hold until the end of the match as the two teams walked off the field with a point each.

The Roos return home to City Stadium to host Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC during Pride Night presented by Virginia Pride on Saturday, June 22. Kickoff for the match is set for 7 p.m.

