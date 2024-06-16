Despite a Draw, Fuego FC Score Their First Home Goal of the 2024 Season

June 16, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Central Valley Fuego FC News Release







FRESNO, CA - In a closely contested USL League One match, Central Valley Fuego FC and the Richmond Kickers played to a 1-1 draw at Fresno State Soccer Stadium. The result extends Fuego FC's winless streak to seven games, though they will take some solace in securing their first home point of the season.

The match started with an early goal from the Richmond Kickers. In the 24th minute, Guilherme França found the back of the net, thanks to a well-placed assist by M. Schenfeld. This early setback forced Fuego FC to rethink their strategy and make tactical adjustments. At halftime, Coach Jermaine Jones brought on Jose Carrera-Garcia and Alfredo Midence to replace Raul Mendiola and Zahir Vasquez, respectively.

These changes bore fruit early in the second half. In the 51st minute, Alfredo Midence, who had just come off the bench, equalized for Fuego FC with an assist from Dembor Benson. The goal energized the home side and their supporters, injecting a new sense of belief into the team.

The game saw its share of disciplinary actions, with Richmond's James Vaughn receiving a yellow card for a reckless offense in the 61st minute. The Richmond Kickers made strategic substitutions in the 66th and 67th minutes, bringing on Terzaghi for O'Dwyer and Pineda for Garnett. However, their aggressive approach led to another yellow card for M. Schenfeld in the 77th minute for a foul.

Fuego FC also made several substitutions, aiming to capitalize on their momentum. Chris Heckenberg received a yellow card in the 80th minute for a tactical foul, underlining the intensity of the match. Despite continued efforts from both sides, neither team could find the winning goal.

Post-Game Quotes:

Jermaine Jones (Head Coach, Fuego FC):

"We showed a good face, we played a good game. I just think we have to finish our chances. Be clear how we defend our goal; through the set pieces, it was dangerous. But all together I think we played a good game."

Javier Mariona (Fuego FC Player):

"The game, not what we wanted. We wish we could have come away with 3 points being back home, but this is a step forward. We haven't got a point here at home yet this season, so I'm happy to get a point tonight."

Jose Carrera-Garcia (Fuego FC Player):

"I think we started a little slow, but as the game went on we improved. I think we had a lot of chances in the second half. We need to build off this point at home. We've got two weeks to prepare for our next game, and I think the guys feel confident and we're going to get our first win at home."

The result may not have been what Fuego FC desired, but it marks progress as they look to break their winless streak and secure their first home victory of the season in the coming weeks.

