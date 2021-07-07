Keys Win 5th Game in a Row, Anthony Herron Jr. Launches 3rd Homer of Season

Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys defeated the West Virginia Black Bears by a final score of 6-5 on Wednesday. The Keys winning streak continues to be a season high for the Keys, who also clinched their first series win against the Black Bears.

Frederick scored first in the game after starting pitcher Luke Anderson went four scoreless innings, allowing just two hits. The right hander struck out three batters in the game.

Jake Plastiak started the first rally of the game in the 4th inning getting on base with a one out walk. Zac Fascia then singled and left runners at first and second base. With two outs, Anthony Herron Jr. came to the plate and hit a three-run home run to give the Keys a 3-0 lead.

West Virginia would come back in the 6th inning scoring three runs of its own. The inning started as Sean Fisher hit Freylin Minyety and then allowed a single to Tucker Mitchell. Kyle Hess singled to score two and came around to score on a single by Max Wright.

Evan Taylor entered the game from the bullpen in the 7th inning to pitch for the Keys, starting with a 1-2-3 inning. The Keys responded to Taylor's performance with three runs in the bottom half of the frame.

Jacob Godman led the inning off with a walk and was then moved to first on a one out single by Yareb Martinez. Kevin Jimenez knocked a single of his own to load up the bases for Fascia. Fascia knocked a go-ahead single to score Godman and Martinez leaving runners on second and third base. With a 5-3 lead and two outs in the inning, Jimenez stole home on a throw back to the pitcher to make it 6-3.

Taylor would need the insurance in the 9th inning as he went back out for a third inning of work. The lef hander began the 9th with a strikeout but allowed the tying run to reach second base as West Virginia rallied. Taylor made the final out of the game as Paul McIntosh grounded out to the pitcher for a second time.

The Keys play tomorrow for their first three game sweep of the season against the West Virginia Black Bears. The first half of the season comes to a close on Thursday as the Keys prepare for the MLB Draft this weekend. Single game tickets are available online or by calling the box office at 301-815-9939.

