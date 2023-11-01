Keys to Partner with Toys for Tots

November 1, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys are partnering with the Toys for Tots Program again in 2023. Starting on November 6, the Keys will be collecting new and unwrapped toys which will then be handed out to less fortunate children on Christmas Day. This year's Toys for Tots Drive runs through Saturday, December 9.

"Every child deserves to experience the magic of Christmas and that's why we are excited to continue our partnership with Toys for Tots," said Frederick Keys Director of Marketing Branden McGee. "Last year's support from our fans and community members was overwhelming and we look forward to another impactful toy drive this year."

One of Frederick County's top donation destinations, Nymeo Field will be open for drop off from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. To drop of a toy(s), fans should visit the main office (adjacent to the main stadium gates). Anyone who makes a contribution will receive a Keys hat and a pair of tickets to a game in 2024. Prize packs are awarded one per person.

Fans will also be able to bring toys to the Keys Holiday Event on Sunday, December 9. This event will include a chance to meet Keyote, Holiday Themed Games and much more. Further details about this event will be announced at a later date.

In 2022, 15,000 toys were distributed to children across Frederick County, supporting over 2,500 children. Toys for Tots began in 1947, while there are more than 150 Marine reserve sites as well as more than 800 local Toys for Tots programs across the country.

A link to the entire schedule for the Keys 2024 season is available here. Fireworks dates and a full Keys promotional schedule for 2024 will be announced at a later date.

For more information about the MLB Draft League, visit mlbdraftleague.com or follow @mlbdraftleague & @draftleaguedata on Twitter, and @mlbdraftleague on Instagram.

To keep up with the latest team news and ticket information visit our website Frederickkeys.com as well as follow the team on Facebook (@frederickkeys ), Instagram (@frederickkeys), and Twitter (@frederickkeys).

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from November 1, 2023

Keys to Partner with Toys for Tots - Frederick Keys

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.