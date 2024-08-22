Keys Sweep Crosscutters at Home with Series Finale Victory

August 22, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys picked up a series sweep of the Williamsport Crosscutters Thursday night, winning the series finale by a score of 4-1 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys leaned on two runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings to take down the Crosscutters for the third time in as many days, as Frederick earned the sweep against Williamsport for the second time in as many weeks Thursday night at home.

Harold Baez (Bethune-Cookman) started his night off strong with a scoreless top of the first inning, keeping it a 0-0 ballgame through just one inning of play Thursday night.

Following a scoreless second inning for both sides, Baez earned his third scoreless frame of the day in the bottom of the third, allowing the Keys and Crosscutters to remain tied at 0-0 heading into the fourth.

After Baez got a 1-2-3 inning for the first time of the day in the fourth to keep it a 0-0 game, the Crosscutters struck first on a solo homer to left-center field, giving the visitors the 1-0 lead entering the sixth, after the Keys did not score in the bottom of the frame.

In the sixth inning, the Keys took their first lead of the night courtesy of a two-run homer from Brandon Hylton (Stetson), handing the home team a 2-1 advantage going into the seventh in the Key City.

Damone Hale (New Mexico St) and Tremayne Cobb Jr. each recorded RBI singles to make it a 4-1 game approaching the eighth, with the two insurance runs giving the home team their largest lead of the ballgame through seven innings.

Neither team scored in the eighth inning, but Jay Allmer (Seton Hall) went on and finished the job in the ninth by earning his fifth save on the season, handing Frederick its third straight win and a series sweep over the Crosscutters.

The Keys head back on the road for six straight games to start their final road trip of the season with the first three games against the West Virginia Black Bears. First pitch from Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark for game one of the three-game series is set for 7 p.m. Friday night.

