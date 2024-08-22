Crosscutters Downed by Keys, 4-1

August 22, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







For the second straight time on this road trip, the Williamsport Crosscutters were swept in the series by the Frederick Keys, falling on Thursday night at Nymeo Field by a final score of 4-1.

The offense was led by Levi Perrell, who was 3 for 4 with a double and a strikeout. Kyson Donahue also recorded his fourth double of the season.

Porter Brown picked up his third home run of the season, a 410 ft. show to center field that was 106.2 mph off the bat.

That home run would be the only Williamsport run in the contest.

Righty Joshua Lanham got the start on the mound for his Crosscutters debut but took the loss, going the first six innings, allowing two runs on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Nick McCollum went the final two innings on the mound, allowing two more Frederick runs on three hits with two walks and no strikeouts.

Williamsport now returns home to Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field for the first time in twelve days to open a home-and-home series with the State College Spikes. Friday and Sunday will be played in Williamsport while Saturday will be played in State College with all game times at 6:35 p.m.

WP: Harold Baez (3-2) LP: Joshua Lanham (0-1) SV: Jay Allmer (5) Crosscutters Record: 7-22 2nd Half, 29-30 Overall Next Game: Friday, August 23rd vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, August 23rd vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: Post-Game Fireworks, Pin Giveaway #1, Potato Capers Friday, Financial Services Customer Appreciation Night, Launch-A-Ball

