Keys Lose to Scrappers in Series Opener Friday Night

August 9, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys took a tough loss to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers Friday night in the series opener, falling by a score of 5-3 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys could not come back from an early three-run deficit in the second, as the Scrappers used a three-run homer to take control early on enroute to the series opening win Friday night.

Mahoning Valley struck first in the top of the first courtesy of an RBI sacrifice fly, handing the visitors an early 1-0 lead going into the second inning.

A three-run homer in the top of the second gave Mahoning Valley a 4-0 lead entering the third, as the Keys went scoreless for the second straight frame in the bottom of the inning at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

After the Scrappers went scoreless in the top of the third, Peyton Holt (Arkansas) brought home the first run for the Keys on an RBI double, cutting the deficit to three at 4-1 heading into the fourth.

The Scrappers answered back with an RBI double in the top of the fourth, but Jake Curtis (Memphis) finished the frame strong with a strikeout on the mound, as a wild pitch in the bottom of the fourth then brought home Darryl Buggs (UAB) from third, making it a 5-2 game through four innings of play.

Following a scoreless top of the fifth thrown by Joe Miceli (Kent State) which kept it a 5-2 approaching the sixth, both sides put up zeros in the sixth inning, allowing the score to remain at 5-2 going into the seventh in the Key City.

Christian Diaz (Houston Christian) tossed a scoreless top of the seventh inning of relief and followed it up with a 1-2-3 top of the eighth, but the Keys went scoreless in the bottom frame to take the contest into the ninth with Frederick still down 5-2.

Despite getting a run in the bottom of the ninth on a passed ball that scored Holt from third, the Keys fell by two runs in the series opener Friday night, losing the contest 5-3 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Frederick continues the three-game series with the Scrappers on Saturday night, with first pitch set for 6 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Saturday's game will represent Cancer Night and Faith Night at the ballpark, with there being a pregame concert featuring the Waterboyz for Jesus. The Cancer Night jersey auctions will benefit the American Cancer Society and there will be a fireworks super show presented by YMCA of Frederick County and Frederick Lifestyle Magazine.

For more information about the Frederick Keys, please contact Gus Baylow by email at gbaylow@frederickkeys.com.

For more information about the MLB Draft League, visit mlbdraftleague.com or follow @mlbdraftleague & @draftleaguedata on Twitter, and @mlbdraftleague on Instagram.

To keep up with the latest team news and ticket information visit our website Frederickkeys.com as well as follow the team on Facebook (@frederickkeys), Instagram (@frederickkeys), and Twitter (X) (@frederickkeys).

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.