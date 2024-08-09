Friday's Potato Capers (Crosscutters) Game Canceled

Friday night's Williamsport Potato Capers (Williamsport Crosscutters) game against the Trenton Thunder has been canceled due to the excessive rainfall from Tropical Rainstorm Debby. This game will not be made-up.

All tickets dated August 9, 2024 can be exchanged in-person at the Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field Box Office for a ticket of the same or lesser value to ANY remaining 2024 Cutters home game.

Tonight's Potato Capers Sock Giveaway is rescheduled to Friday, August 30th and Columbia & Montour Counties Night is rescheduled to Wednesday, September 4th.

Williamsport will open their now two-game series against the Trenton Thunder Saturday evening at 6:35pm at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. The following promotions are scheduled;

Post-Game Fireworks - Presented by Coors Light, Hamilton Patriot, Pepsi, 93.3 WBZD, Boom City Brewing Company, Eat & Run Catering and Restaurant, Miller Financial Strategies, The Quality Inn, and ZY Pyrotechnics

Belly Buster XXIV - Presented by Country Store Brand Meats and Weis Markets. Ten fans will compete to be the Belly Buster champ and eat their way to fabulous prizes.

Fans with questions may call the Cutters Hotline at (570) 326-3389.

